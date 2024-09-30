Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam September 2024

As global markets react positively to China's robust stimulus measures, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index has rebounded, reflecting a hopeful sentiment for interest rate cuts. Amid this backdrop, investors are increasingly looking towards dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam for stable returns. In times of economic uncertainty and fluctuating market conditions, dividend stocks can provide a reliable income stream and potential for long-term growth. Here are three top dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam that stand out in September 2024.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.46% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.08% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.22% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 7.19% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.07% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.69% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.40% ★★★★☆☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors with a market cap of €4.07 billion.

Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue from Building Technology (€1.74 billion) and Industrial Technology (€1.49 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Aalberts N.V. reported H1 2024 earnings with sales of €1.62 billion and net income of €149.2 million, showing a slight decline from the previous year. The company’s dividend payout ratio is 41%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings, and its cash payout ratio is 60.4%, suggesting sustainability from cash flows. However, Aalberts has had volatile dividend payments over the past decade despite some growth in payouts, making its yield relatively low compared to top Dutch dividend payers.

ENXTAM:AALB Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors both in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market cap of €689.42 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue from its Connecting segment amounting to €871.03 million and Segment Adjustment totaling €1.83 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. reported H1 2024 sales of €1.22 billion and net income of €37 million, both significantly up from the previous year. The dividend yield is relatively low at 3.46%, but dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 30%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 20.7%). Despite a history of volatile dividends, payments have increased over the past decade, though recent share price volatility may concern some investors.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. is a company that offers lighting products, systems, and services across Europe, the Americas, and internationally with a market cap of approximately €2.72 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V.'s revenue segments include €519 million from Conventional lighting.

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

Signify's dividend yield is among the top 25% in the Dutch market, supported by a cash payout ratio of 34.2%, indicating strong coverage by free cash flows. However, its dividend history has been unstable over the past eight years with volatility and inconsistent growth. Despite recent earnings growth—net income for Q2 2024 was €62 million compared to €41 million a year ago—the company was recently dropped from the FTSE All-World Index, which may raise concerns about its future stability.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Sep 2024

