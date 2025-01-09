Top Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

As global markets navigate mixed performances with U.S. indices showing resilience despite recent economic data challenges, investors are increasingly seeking stability and consistent returns in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks emerge as a compelling option, offering not only potential income but also the prospect of long-term growth amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.13% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.57% ★★★★★★ Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.49% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.68% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.49% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.40% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.02% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.01% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.79% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.94% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 2019 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Banco BPM S.p.A. is an Italian bank offering a range of banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers, with a market cap of €11.73 billion.

Operations: Banco BPM S.p.A. generates its revenue through various banking and financial services tailored for individuals, businesses, and corporate clients in Italy.

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

Banco BPM has demonstrated strong earnings growth, with net income rising significantly over the past year. Despite paying dividends for less than a decade, its dividend yield is among the top 25% in Italy and is currently well-covered by earnings. However, future earnings are forecasted to decline, potentially impacting dividend sustainability. The company trades below its estimated fair value and offers good relative value compared to peers but faces challenges with a high level of non-performing loans.

BIT:BAMI Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Credito Emiliano S.p.A., along with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers mainly in Italy, with a market cap of €3.68 billion.

Operations: Credito Emiliano S.p.A. generates revenue through its commercial banking and wealth management services, catering to both retail and corporate clients predominantly in Italy.