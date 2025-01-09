Top Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

In This Article:
As global markets navigate mixed performances with U.S. indices showing resilience despite recent economic data challenges, investors are increasingly seeking stability and consistent returns in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks emerge as a compelling option, offering not only potential income but also the prospect of long-term growth amidst fluctuating market conditions.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
5.13%
|
★★★★★★
|
Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI)
|
4.57%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.68%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.40%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
5.02%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.79%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
4.94%
|
★★★★★★
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Banco BPM
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Banco BPM S.p.A. is an Italian bank offering a range of banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers, with a market cap of €11.73 billion.
Operations: Banco BPM S.p.A. generates its revenue through various banking and financial services tailored for individuals, businesses, and corporate clients in Italy.
Dividend Yield: 7.1%
Banco BPM has demonstrated strong earnings growth, with net income rising significantly over the past year. Despite paying dividends for less than a decade, its dividend yield is among the top 25% in Italy and is currently well-covered by earnings. However, future earnings are forecasted to decline, potentially impacting dividend sustainability. The company trades below its estimated fair value and offers good relative value compared to peers but faces challenges with a high level of non-performing loans.
-
-
Credito Emiliano
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Credito Emiliano S.p.A., along with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers mainly in Italy, with a market cap of €3.68 billion.
Operations: Credito Emiliano S.p.A. generates revenue through its commercial banking and wealth management services, catering to both retail and corporate clients predominantly in Italy.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Credito Emiliano's dividend yield is lower than the top 25% of Italian dividend payers, yet its dividends are well-covered by earnings with a current payout ratio of 26.1%. Despite an unstable dividend history, recent net income growth to €485.88 million suggests financial resilience. However, future earnings are expected to decline, which could affect dividend sustainability. The stock trades below its estimated fair value, offering potential value despite these challenges.
-
-
Erste Group Bank
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Erste Group Bank AG offers a variety of banking and financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector clients, with a market cap of €23.73 billion.
Operations: Erste Group Bank AG's revenue is primarily derived from its Retail segment (€4.68 billion), followed by Corporates (€2.35 billion), Savings Banks (€2.33 billion), Group Markets (€662 million), and Group Corporate Center (€366 million).
Dividend Yield: 4.5%
Erste Group Bank's dividend yield is lower than the top 25% of Austrian dividend payers, yet dividends are well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 36.5%. Despite a history of volatility and unreliability in dividend payments, recent net income growth to €2.52 billion indicates some financial strength. However, forecasts suggest declining earnings over the next three years, potentially impacting future dividends. The stock trades significantly below its estimated fair value, presenting potential value opportunities.
-
-
Companies discussed in this article include BIT:BAMI BIT:CE and WBAG:EBS.
