Top Dividend Stocks To Consider For Steady Income

In recent weeks, global markets have shown resilience, with U.S. stocks rebounding from significant losses and the European Central Bank cutting rates to stimulate growth. Amidst this backdrop of economic adjustments and market fluctuations, dividend stocks remain a reliable choice for investors seeking steady income. A good dividend stock typically offers consistent payouts and financial stability, making it an attractive option in uncertain times like these.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.96% ★★★★★★ Ping An Bank (SZSE:000001) 7.41% ★★★★★★ Globeride (TSE:7990) 4.42% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 4.28% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.10% ★★★★★★ Intelligent Wave (TSE:4847) 3.87% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.06% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.81% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 5.88% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.82% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ubright Optronics Corporation manufactures and sells optical films in Taiwan with a market cap of NT$6.31 billion.

Operations: Ubright Optronics Corporation's revenue from the Manufacturing and Trading Business of Polishing Film amounts to NT$2.73 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Ubright Optronics has shown significant earnings growth, with Q2 2024 net income rising to TWD 162.78 million from TWD 126.95 million a year ago. Despite this, its dividend yield of 3.85% is below the top quartile in Taiwan's market. The company’s dividends are well-covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 46.3%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 54.4%), but its dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade.

TPEX:4933 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tohokushinsha Film Corporation operates as a media business company in Japan with a market cap of ¥89.40 billion.

Operations: Tohokushinsha Film Corporation generates revenue through its media business operations in Japan.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Tohokushinsha Film's dividend payments have been volatile and recently decreased significantly from JPY 78.00 to JPY 6.67 per share. Despite trading below its fair value, the company's dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 17.2%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 63.4%). However, the unstable dividend track record and recent activist investor actions proposing privatization may add uncertainty for dividend investors seeking stability.

TSE:2329 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TURVO International Co., Ltd. (TWSE:2233) develops, produces, and sells precision metal parts and components with a market cap of NT$10.10 billion.

Operations: TURVO International Co., Ltd. generates revenue through the development, production, and sale of precision metal parts and components.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

TURVO International's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, despite recent earnings growth of 25.3% and a reasonable payout ratio of 50.5%. The dividends are covered by both earnings and cash flows, with a cash payout ratio of 73.6%. However, its dividend yield (3.16%) is lower than the top quartile of payers in the TW market (4.35%). Recent Q2 results show increased sales (TWD 939.75 million) and net income (TWD 181.35 million).

TWSE:2233 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

