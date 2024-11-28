Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In November 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by record-high U.S. indexes, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating economic indicators, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amidst the uncertainty. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable stream of income and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance growth with stability.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.98%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.54%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
6.64%
|
★★★★★★
|
Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI)
|
4.46%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.93%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.56%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.45%
|
★★★★★★
|
James Latham (AIM:LTHM)
|
6.10%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
4.93%
|
★★★★★★
Cuckoo Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric heaters and daily necessities in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ₩708.59 billion.
Operations: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. generates its revenue through the manufacturing and sale of electric heaters and daily necessities both domestically in South Korea and internationally.
Dividend Yield: 4.8%
Cuckoo Holdings' dividend payments are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 27% and a cash payout ratio of 50.2%. Despite only paying dividends for five years, the company has maintained stable and growing payouts. Its dividend yield is in the top 25% of the KR market at 4.8%, suggesting competitive returns for investors seeking income. The price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6x indicates potential value relative to the market average.
-
Genting Singapore
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Genting Singapore Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia, with a market cap of SGD9.24 billion.
Operations: Genting Singapore Limited's revenue primarily stems from its integrated resort operations in Asia.
Dividend Yield: 5.2%
Genting Singapore's dividend payments are covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 69.8% and 72.3%, respectively. However, its dividends have been volatile over the past decade, despite some growth in payments during this period. The current yield of 5.19% is below the top tier in Singapore's market. Recent changes include the departure of Andrew MacDonald from a key director role, potentially impacting casino operations at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).
-
France Bed HoldingsLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in Japan through its subsidiaries, focusing on medical services and home furnishing and health businesses, with a market cap of ¥42.68 billion.
Operations: France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. generates revenue from its Medical Services segment, which accounts for ¥39.85 billion, and its Interior Health segment, contributing ¥19.90 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.1%
France Bed Holdings Ltd. offers stable and reliable dividends, with payments consistently growing over the past decade. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, evidenced by low payout ratios of 24.1% and 41.9%, respectively. Although the dividend yield of 3.13% is below Japan's top-tier payers, its valuation appears attractive at 23.6% below estimated fair value. Recently, it affirmed a JPY 17 per share dividend for Q2 FY2025, maintaining last year's level.
-
