Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In November 2024

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by record-high U.S. indexes, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating economic indicators, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amidst the uncertainty. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable stream of income and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance growth with stability.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.98% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.54% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.26% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.64% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.46% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.93% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.56% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.45% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 6.10% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.93% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric heaters and daily necessities in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ₩708.59 billion.

Operations: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. generates its revenue through the manufacturing and sale of electric heaters and daily necessities both domestically in South Korea and internationally.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Cuckoo Holdings' dividend payments are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 27% and a cash payout ratio of 50.2%. Despite only paying dividends for five years, the company has maintained stable and growing payouts. Its dividend yield is in the top 25% of the KR market at 4.8%, suggesting competitive returns for investors seeking income. The price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6x indicates potential value relative to the market average.

KOSE:A192400 Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Genting Singapore Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia, with a market cap of SGD9.24 billion.

Operations: Genting Singapore Limited's revenue primarily stems from its integrated resort operations in Asia.

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Genting Singapore's dividend payments are covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 69.8% and 72.3%, respectively. However, its dividends have been volatile over the past decade, despite some growth in payments during this period. The current yield of 5.19% is below the top tier in Singapore's market. Recent changes include the departure of Andrew MacDonald from a key director role, potentially impacting casino operations at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).