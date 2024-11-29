Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In November 2024

As global markets navigate a mix of geopolitical tensions and economic optimism, U.S. indexes are nearing record highs, buoyed by broad-based gains and positive labor market data. In this context of economic growth and stabilizing conditions, dividend stocks present an appealing option for investors seeking steady income streams; their potential to provide consistent returns becomes particularly attractive amid fluctuating market dynamics.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.54% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.26% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.62% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.87% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.60% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.46% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 6.73% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.56% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.45% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.93% ★★★★★★

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the manufacture, retail, and wholesale of healthcare products and Chinese medicine to both wholesalers and individuals, with a market cap of HK$6.67 billion.

Operations: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited generates revenue from several segments, including Overseas (HK$429.03 million), Hong Kong (HK$979.91 million), and Mainland China (HK$240.56 million).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, which is stable and has grown over the past decade, yet it is not covered by free cash flows, indicating potential sustainability concerns. The payout ratio of 55.9% suggests dividends are covered by earnings, but recent financials show declining sales and net income for H1 2024, with sales at HK$664.52 million and net income at HK$219.78 million compared to the previous year.

SEHK:3613 Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemical drug preparations and healthcare products in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥6.51 billion.