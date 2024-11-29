Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In November 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a mix of geopolitical tensions and economic optimism, U.S. indexes are nearing record highs, buoyed by broad-based gains and positive labor market data. In this context of economic growth and stabilizing conditions, dividend stocks present an appealing option for investors seeking steady income streams; their potential to provide consistent returns becomes particularly attractive amid fluctuating market dynamics.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.54%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.62%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
6.60%
|
★★★★★★
|
Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI)
|
4.46%
|
★★★★★★
|
James Latham (AIM:LTHM)
|
6.73%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.56%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.45%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
4.93%
|
★★★★★★
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the manufacture, retail, and wholesale of healthcare products and Chinese medicine to both wholesalers and individuals, with a market cap of HK$6.67 billion.
Operations: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited generates revenue from several segments, including Overseas (HK$429.03 million), Hong Kong (HK$979.91 million), and Mainland China (HK$240.56 million).
Dividend Yield: 4%
Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, which is stable and has grown over the past decade, yet it is not covered by free cash flows, indicating potential sustainability concerns. The payout ratio of 55.9% suggests dividends are covered by earnings, but recent financials show declining sales and net income for H1 2024, with sales at HK$664.52 million and net income at HK$219.78 million compared to the previous year.
-
-
Cisen Pharmaceutical
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemical drug preparations and healthcare products in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥6.51 billion.
Operations: Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its pharmaceutical manufacturing segment, which amounts to CN¥4.25 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3%
Cisen Pharmaceutical's dividend yield of 3.03% ranks in the top 25% of the CN market, supported by a payout ratio of 56.1%, indicating earnings coverage, and a cash payout ratio of 54.4%, showing cash flow support. Despite only seven years of dividend history, payments have been stable and growing with minimal volatility. Recent financials reveal slight revenue decline but net income growth for the first nine months of 2024, suggesting potential resilience in earnings capacity.
-
-
Chacha Food Company
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Chacha Food Company, Limited focuses on the production and sale of fresh nuts in China, with a market cap of CN¥14.92 billion.
Operations: Chacha Food Company's revenue from leisure food amounts to CN¥7.08 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Chacha Food Company's dividend yield of 3.26% places it in the top quartile of CN market payers, with dividends well-supported by a 55.2% payout ratio and a cash payout ratio of 74.5%. Over the past decade, dividends have been stable and growing, reflecting reliability. Recent financials show increased earnings and revenue for the first nine months of 2024. A share repurchase plan worth CNY 80 million may further enhance shareholder value through equity incentives or employee stock ownership plans.
-
-
