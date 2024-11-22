Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In November 2024

As global markets navigate the uncertainties surrounding the incoming Trump administration's policies, investors are witnessing a mixed performance across sectors, with financials and energy shares benefiting from deregulation hopes while healthcare stocks face pressure. Amidst this backdrop of fluctuating indices and economic signals, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income streams in uncertain times. A good dividend stock typically offers a reliable payout history and resilience to market volatility, aligning well with current conditions where stability is highly valued.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.78% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.54% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.19% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.60% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.72% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.37% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 6.06% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.58% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.39% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.95% ★★★★★★

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PTT Public Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the petroleum industry across Thailand and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately THB942.58 billion.

Operations: PTT Public Company Limited's revenue is primarily derived from its Downstream Petroleum - International Trading segment at THB2.07 billion, followed by Downstream Petroleum - Petrochemicals and Refining at THB1.38 billion, Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas - Natural Gas at THB602.37 million, Downstream Petroleum - Oil and Retail at THB733.67 million, New Business and Sustainability (NBS) at THB120.10 million, and Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas - Petroleum Exploration and Production at THB315.42 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

PTT's dividend payments have grown over the past decade, yet they remain volatile with an unstable track record. The dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 50.2% and 38%, respectively. However, its dividend yield of 5.93% is lower than the top quartile in Thailand's market. Recent earnings showed a decline in net income for Q3 compared to last year, potentially impacting future dividend stability.