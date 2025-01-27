Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

As global markets navigate the early days of President Trump's administration, U.S. stocks are reaching new heights, buoyed by optimism surrounding potential trade policy shifts and advancements in artificial intelligence. With major indices like the S&P 500 hitting record highs, investors are increasingly looking toward dividend stocks as a stable source of income amid fluctuating economic conditions. Dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and may provide some cushion against market volatility, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance growth with stability in their portfolios.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.04% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.90% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.66% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.49% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.04% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.41% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.52% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.54% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1981 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Telecom Corporation Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers wireline and mobile telecommunications services mainly in the People’s Republic of China and has a market cap of approximately HK$644.14 billion.

Operations: China Telecom's revenue is primarily derived from its wireline and mobile telecommunications services within the People’s Republic of China.

Dividend Yield: 5.7%

China Telecom trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and offers a dividend yield that, while lower than the top 25% in Hong Kong, is supported by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 25.5% and 66.6%, respectively. Despite growth in dividends over the past decade, payments have been inconsistent, reflecting volatility. Recent executive changes are unlikely to impact dividend policy directly but may influence future strategic decisions.

SEHK:728 Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related parts both in Taiwan and internationally, with a market cap of NT$44.84 billion.