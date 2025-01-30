Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by policy shifts and economic optimism, U.S. stocks are reaching new heights, buoyed by hopes for reduced tariffs and enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence investments. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer stability and income potential, making them an attractive consideration for investors looking to balance growth with reliable returns.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.22%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.51%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.06%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.42%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.43%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.95%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.97%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.78%
|
★★★★★★
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical IndustryLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry and has a market capitalization of approximately CN¥11.07 billion.
Operations: Unfortunately, the revenue segment details for CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. are not provided in the text.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Ltd. offers a dividend yield of 3.64%, ranking it among the top 25% in the CN market, but its dividends are not well-covered by cash flows, with a high cash payout ratio of 1103.3%. Despite having a reasonable earnings payout ratio of 49.6%, past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the last decade. Recent share buybacks totaling CNY 3.16 million may influence future shareholder value and dividend sustainability efforts.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical IndustryLtd with our comprehensive dividend report here.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical IndustryLtd shares in the market.
Chengdu Gas Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Chengdu Gas Group Corporation Ltd. operates in the urban gas supply business in China and has a market cap of approximately CN¥84 billion.
Operations: Chengdu Gas Group Corporation Ltd. generates its revenue primarily through its urban gas supply operations in China.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Chengdu Gas Group's dividend payments are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 52.6% and a cash payout ratio of 39.9%. Despite only five years of dividend history, payments have been stable, growing without significant volatility. The stock trades significantly below its estimated fair value, offering potential appeal for value-focused investors. Recent earnings show slight declines in net income to CNY 485.12 million from CNY 526.13 million the previous year.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Chengdu Gas Group's dividend report.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Chengdu Gas Group is trading behind its estimated value.
Okamura
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Okamura Corporation, with a market cap of ¥187.67 billion, operates in Japan through its subsidiaries to manufacture, sell, distribute, and install office furniture, store displays, material handling systems, and industrial machinery.
Operations: Okamura Corporation's revenue is primarily derived from its Office Environment Business, which accounts for ¥160.63 billion, followed by the Commercial Environment Business at ¥117.68 billion and the Logistics System Business at ¥19.64 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.5%
Okamura's dividend yield of 4.54% ranks among the top in Japan, though it is not well supported by free cash flows. Despite this, its payout ratio of 46.1% suggests dividends are covered by earnings. The company has a decade-long history of stable and growing dividends, indicating reliability. Trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, Okamura may attract investors seeking undervalued dividend stocks despite concerns about cash flow coverage.
-
Delve into the full analysis dividend report here for a deeper understanding of Okamura.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility Okamura's shares may be trading at a discount.
Make It Happen
-
-
-
