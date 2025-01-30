Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by policy shifts and economic optimism, U.S. stocks are reaching new heights, buoyed by hopes for reduced tariffs and enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence investments. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer stability and income potential, making them an attractive consideration for investors looking to balance growth with reliable returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.22% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.51% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.06% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.42% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.43% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.01% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.41% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.95% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.97% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.78% ★★★★★★

Overview: CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry and has a market capitalization of approximately CN¥11.07 billion.

Operations: Unfortunately, the revenue segment details for CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. are not provided in the text.

CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Ltd. offers a dividend yield of 3.64%, ranking it among the top 25% in the CN market, but its dividends are not well-covered by cash flows, with a high cash payout ratio of 1103.3%. Despite having a reasonable earnings payout ratio of 49.6%, past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the last decade. Recent share buybacks totaling CNY 3.16 million may influence future shareholder value and dividend sustainability efforts.

Overview: Chengdu Gas Group Corporation Ltd. operates in the urban gas supply business in China and has a market cap of approximately CN¥84 billion.

Operations: Chengdu Gas Group Corporation Ltd. generates its revenue primarily through its urban gas supply operations in China.

Chengdu Gas Group's dividend payments are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 52.6% and a cash payout ratio of 39.9%. Despite only five years of dividend history, payments have been stable, growing without significant volatility. The stock trades significantly below its estimated fair value, offering potential appeal for value-focused investors. Recent earnings show slight declines in net income to CNY 485.12 million from CNY 526.13 million the previous year.