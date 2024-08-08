Top Dividend Stocks To Consider On The Indian Exchange In August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has dropped 4.7%, driven by pullbacks in every sector. In contrast to the last week, the market is up 39% over the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In such a fluctuating environment, dividend stocks can offer stability and income potential for investors looking to navigate these market conditions effectively.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 3.61% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 5.17% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.26% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.63% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.13% ★★★★★☆ Bharat Petroleum (NSEI:BPCL) 6.11% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.22% ★★★★★☆ NMDC (BSE:526371) 3.17% ★★★★★☆ Bank of Baroda (NSEI:BANKBARODA) 3.12% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.72% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Coal India Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and marketing of coal and coal products in India, with a market cap of ₹3.28 trillion.

Operations: Coal India Limited generates revenue primarily from its coal mining and services segment, amounting to ₹1.35 trillion.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Coal India, with a dividend yield of 4.8%, ranks in the top 25% of Indian dividend payers. Despite earnings growth of 38.6% last year and a low payout ratio (42%), its dividends are not well covered by free cash flows due to a high cash payout ratio (1226%). The company's P/E ratio (8.7x) suggests good value compared to the broader market. Recent strategic alliances may bolster future stability but past dividend volatility remains a concern.

NSEI:COALINDIA Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSEI:ONGC) explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹3.85 trillion.

Operations: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited's revenue segments include ₹96.69 billion from operations outside India, ₹5.72 billion from refining and marketing within India, ₹441.92 million from onshore exploration and production in India, and ₹953.81 million from offshore exploration and production in India.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has a dividend yield of 3.72%, placing it in the top 25% of Indian dividend payers. Despite a low payout ratio of 31.3%, recent earnings reports show a decline in net income to ₹99.36 billion from ₹146.44 billion year-over-year, potentially impacting future dividends. The company's P/E ratio of 9.3x indicates good value compared to the broader market, but past dividend volatility remains an issue for investors seeking stable income streams.

NSEI:ONGC Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Uniparts India Limited, with a market cap of ₹22.47 billion, manufactures and sells engineering systems, solutions, assemblies, and components for off-highway vehicles in India and internationally.

Operations: Uniparts India Limited generates ₹11.40 billion in revenue from linkage parts and components for off-highway vehicles.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Uniparts India has recently started paying dividends, making it too early to assess reliability or growth. The company’s dividend yield of 3.93% places it among the top 25% in the Indian market. Despite a recent decline in net income to ₹1.25 billion from ₹2.05 billion year-over-year, its dividends are covered by earnings (62.6%) and cash flows (53.9%). A P/E ratio of 18x suggests good value compared to peers and industry standards.

NSEI:UNIPARTS Dividend History as at Aug 2024

