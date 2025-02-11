Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In February 2025

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the complexities of tariff uncertainties and mixed economic signals, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst the volatility. With U.S. job growth cooling and manufacturing showing signs of recovery, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those looking to balance income with potential capital appreciation in uncertain times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.21%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
4.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
Daito Trust ConstructionLtd (TSE:1878)
|
4.03%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.13%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.98%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.47%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
3.85%
|
★★★★★★
Publicis Groupe
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Publicis Groupe S.A. offers marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services across various regions including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East with a market cap of approximately €26.57 billion.
Operations: Publicis Groupe S.A.'s revenue from Advertising and Communication Services amounts to €16.03 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.4%
Publicis Groupe offers a mixed dividend profile. While its dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, recent increases show promise, with a proposed €3.60 per share for 2024, marking an 80% rise since 2020. The payout ratio of 49.3% suggests dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Despite trading below estimated fair value and stable earnings growth, the dividend yield remains lower than top-tier French market payers.
-
BRC Asia
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: BRC Asia Limited, with a market cap of SGD801.10 million, specializes in the prefabrication of steel reinforcement for concrete applications across Singapore and various international markets including Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
Operations: BRC Asia Limited generates its revenue from two main segments: Trading, which accounts for SGD217.69 million, and Fabrication and Manufacturing, contributing SGD1.26 billion.
Dividend Yield: 7.5%
BRC Asia's dividend profile is marked by a strong yield of 7.53%, placing it among the top 25% in Singapore. Despite its volatile dividend history, recent increases, including a proposed final and special dividend totaling 14 Singapore cents per share for FY2024, indicate growth potential. The dividends are well-covered by earnings (41.1% payout ratio) and cash flows (29.8% payout ratio), though future earnings are forecast to decline slightly over the next three years.
-
SINBON Electronics
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells computer peripherals, connectors, wires, and other parts across Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United States, Taiwan, and internationally with a market cap of NT$64.34 billion.
Operations: SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. generates revenue from various segments, including Healthcare (NT$2.92 billion), Green Energy (NT$9.99 billion), Communication (NT$7.57 billion), Industrial Applications (NT$10.25 billion), and Automotive and Aerospace (NT$5.21 billion).
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
SINBON Electronics offers a stable dividend history with consistent growth over the past decade, supported by a reasonable payout ratio of 67.8%. However, its current dividend yield of 3.58% is lower than the top quartile in Taiwan's market and not well covered by free cash flow due to a high cash payout ratio of 104.4%. Despite this, SINBON's earnings have grown significantly at 14.9% annually over five years, suggesting potential for future improvement in coverage.
-
Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:PUB SGX:BEC and TWSE:3023.
