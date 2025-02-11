Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In February 2025

As global markets navigate the complexities of tariff uncertainties and mixed economic signals, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst the volatility. With U.S. job growth cooling and manufacturing showing signs of recovery, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those looking to balance income with potential capital appreciation in uncertain times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.21% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 4.04% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.49% ★★★★★★ Daito Trust ConstructionLtd (TSE:1878) 4.03% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.13% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.38% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.98% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.87% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.47% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.85% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1959 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Publicis Groupe S.A. offers marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services across various regions including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East with a market cap of approximately €26.57 billion.

Operations: Publicis Groupe S.A.'s revenue from Advertising and Communication Services amounts to €16.03 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Publicis Groupe offers a mixed dividend profile. While its dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, recent increases show promise, with a proposed €3.60 per share for 2024, marking an 80% rise since 2020. The payout ratio of 49.3% suggests dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Despite trading below estimated fair value and stable earnings growth, the dividend yield remains lower than top-tier French market payers.

ENXTPA:PUB Dividend History as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BRC Asia Limited, with a market cap of SGD801.10 million, specializes in the prefabrication of steel reinforcement for concrete applications across Singapore and various international markets including Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.

Operations: BRC Asia Limited generates its revenue from two main segments: Trading, which accounts for SGD217.69 million, and Fabrication and Manufacturing, contributing SGD1.26 billion.