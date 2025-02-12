Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In February 2025

In This Article:
As February 2025 unfolds, global markets are navigating a complex landscape marked by tariff uncertainties and mixed economic signals, with U.S. stocks experiencing slight declines amid trade tensions and job growth falling short of expectations. Despite these challenges, the resilience shown by major indices like the S&P 500 highlights the importance of strategic investment choices, particularly in dividend stocks that can offer stability and income potential during volatile times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
4.08%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.55%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.79%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.99%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.39%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.11%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
3.85%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.45%
|
★★★★★☆
Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC offers carrier services, data hub operations, internet exchange facilities, and satellite services mainly in the United Arab Emirates with a market cap of AED37.17 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include carrier services, data hub operations, internet exchange facilities, and satellite services within the United Arab Emirates.
Dividend Yield: 5%
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC's dividends are supported by a cash payout ratio of 68.4% and an earnings payout ratio of 80.8%, indicating coverage by both cash flows and earnings. However, the dividend yield at 5% is lower than the top quartile in the AE market, and its dividend history has been volatile with drops over 20%. Recent earnings growth of AED 2.49 billion suggests improved financial health, potentially aiding future dividend stability.
-
Baoxiniao Holding
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Baoxiniao Holding Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of branded men's and women's clothing products in China, with a market capitalization of CN¥6.32 billion.
Operations: Baoxiniao Holding Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Textile and Apparel segment, amounting to CN¥4.98 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Baoxiniao Holding's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with significant drops exceeding 20%. Despite this, dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 84.3% and 35.8%, respectively. Trading at a discount to its estimated fair value, the stock offers a competitive dividend yield of 3.23%, placing it in the top quartile within China's market. However, its unstable track record may concern some investors seeking reliability.
-
Benefit Systems
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Benefit Systems S.A. offers non-pay employee benefits solutions in Poland and internationally, with a market cap of PLN8.96 billion.
Operations: Benefit Systems S.A. generates revenue from its operations in Poland, including cafeteria services, amounting to PLN2.36 billion and from foreign markets contributing PLN874.71 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.5%
Benefit Systems' dividend payments have been inconsistent over the past decade, with notable volatility. Despite this, dividends are supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 83.4% and 59.2%, respectively. The stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value but offers a lower dividend yield of 4.46% compared to top Polish payers. Recent financials show robust revenue and net income growth, enhancing its potential for future stability in payouts.
-
Companies discussed in this article include DFM:DU SZSE:002154 and WSE:BFT.
