Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In February 2025

As February 2025 unfolds, global markets are navigating a complex landscape marked by tariff uncertainties and mixed economic signals, with U.S. stocks experiencing slight declines amid trade tensions and job growth falling short of expectations. Despite these challenges, the resilience shown by major indices like the S&P 500 highlights the importance of strategic investment choices, particularly in dividend stocks that can offer stability and income potential during volatile times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 4.08% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.55% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.79% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.99% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.39% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.11% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.25% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.87% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.85% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.45% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 1959 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC offers carrier services, data hub operations, internet exchange facilities, and satellite services mainly in the United Arab Emirates with a market cap of AED37.17 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include carrier services, data hub operations, internet exchange facilities, and satellite services within the United Arab Emirates.

Dividend Yield: 5%

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC's dividends are supported by a cash payout ratio of 68.4% and an earnings payout ratio of 80.8%, indicating coverage by both cash flows and earnings. However, the dividend yield at 5% is lower than the top quartile in the AE market, and its dividend history has been volatile with drops over 20%. Recent earnings growth of AED 2.49 billion suggests improved financial health, potentially aiding future dividend stability.

DFM:DU Dividend History as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Baoxiniao Holding Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of branded men's and women's clothing products in China, with a market capitalization of CN¥6.32 billion.