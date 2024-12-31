Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a mixed bag of economic indicators, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and European stocks seeing modest gains, investors are increasingly turning their attention to dividend stocks as a potential source of stability and income. In such an environment, selecting dividend stocks that offer consistent payouts and have strong fundamentals can be particularly appealing for those looking to weather market fluctuations while potentially benefiting from capital appreciation.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.84%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.42%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.82%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.15%
|
★★★★★★
Orascom Construction
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Orascom Construction PLC, with a market cap of $676.90 million, operates as an engineering and construction contractor focusing on infrastructure, industrial, and high-end commercial projects across the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.
Operations: Orascom Construction PLC generates its revenue primarily from two segments: $1.78 billion from the USA and $1.54 billion from the MENA region.
Dividend Yield: 6.4%
Orascom Construction's dividend, yielding 6.35%, ranks in the top 25% of AE market payers. With a payout ratio of 16.9% and cash payout ratio at 8.7%, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. However, the dividend history is short (7 years) and volatile, with significant fluctuations over time. Recent Q3 earnings showed improvement with net income rising to US$21.6 million from US$16.1 million year-on-year, indicating potential financial resilience despite past volatility in dividends.
-
-
Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. is a Turkish company engaged in the production and sale of wheat flour, with a market capitalization of TRY4.79 billion.
Operations: Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. generates revenue through its segments, with Flour Production and Agricultural Commodity Trade contributing TRY33.39 billion and Licensed Warehousing adding TRY76.25 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.4%
Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret's dividend yield of 4.35% is among the top 25% in the Turkish market. Despite stable payments, its two-year dividend history lacks growth and reliability. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio of 40.4%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio of 5.6%). Recent Q3 results showed a net loss reduction to TRY 158.39 million from TRY 325.3 million year-on-year, reflecting ongoing financial challenges amidst stable dividends.
-
-
Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. operates in the real estate investment sector and has a market capitalization of TRY14.72 billion.
Operations: Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. generates revenue primarily from the Ankamall Shopping Mall, contributing TRY1.96 billion, and the CP Ankara Hotel, contributing TRY154.24 million.
Dividend Yield: 5%
Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi's dividend yield of 4.99% ranks in the top 25% in Turkey, with payments well-covered by earnings (payout ratio of 0.9%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio of 10.8%). Despite only nine years of dividend history, payments have been stable and growing. Recent Q3 results showed sales increased to TRY 904.11 million from TRY 215.73 million year-on-year, though net income declined significantly to TRY 563.8 million from TRY 2,482.99 million a year ago.
-
-
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include DIFX:OC IBSE:ULUUN and IBSE:YGGYO.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com