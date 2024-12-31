Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a mixed bag of economic indicators, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and European stocks seeing modest gains, investors are increasingly turning their attention to dividend stocks as a potential source of stability and income. In such an environment, selecting dividend stocks that offer consistent payouts and have strong fundamentals can be particularly appealing for those looking to weather market fluctuations while potentially benefiting from capital appreciation.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.49% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.09% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.84% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.04% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.42% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.83% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.38% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.82% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.15% ★★★★★★

Overview: Orascom Construction PLC, with a market cap of $676.90 million, operates as an engineering and construction contractor focusing on infrastructure, industrial, and high-end commercial projects across the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

Operations: Orascom Construction PLC generates its revenue primarily from two segments: $1.78 billion from the USA and $1.54 billion from the MENA region.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Orascom Construction's dividend, yielding 6.35%, ranks in the top 25% of AE market payers. With a payout ratio of 16.9% and cash payout ratio at 8.7%, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. However, the dividend history is short (7 years) and volatile, with significant fluctuations over time. Recent Q3 earnings showed improvement with net income rising to US$21.6 million from US$16.1 million year-on-year, indicating potential financial resilience despite past volatility in dividends.

DIFX:OC Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Overview: Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. is a Turkish company engaged in the production and sale of wheat flour, with a market capitalization of TRY4.79 billion.

Operations: Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. generates revenue through its segments, with Flour Production and Agricultural Commodity Trade contributing TRY33.39 billion and Licensed Warehousing adding TRY76.25 million.