Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary, rate cuts, and political uncertainties, investors are keenly observing the potential impacts on their portfolios. Amidst this backdrop of fluctuating indices and economic signals, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those seeking stability and income in uncertain times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.38% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.93% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.18% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.77% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.56% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.52% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.91% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.02% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.72% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, along with its subsidiaries, provides international passenger and air cargo transportation services and has a market cap of HK$61.68 billion.

Operations: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited generates revenue through its segments, including Cathay Pacific at HK$90.85 billion, HK Express at HK$6.18 billion, Air Hong Kong at HK$3.48 billion, and Airline Services at HK$4.50 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings, and a cash payout ratio of 25%, suggesting strong cash flow support. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. Despite trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, earnings are forecasted to decline slightly in the coming years. Recent operational improvements include increased passenger and cargo volumes year-on-year.

SEHK:293 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sumida Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and modules for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications across Japan, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and South America with a market cap of ¥29.31 billion.

Operations: Sumida Corporation's revenue is derived from its EU business, contributing ¥59.56 billion, and its Asia Pacific business, which accounts for ¥93.84 billion.