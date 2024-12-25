Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary, rate cuts, and political uncertainties, investors are keenly observing the potential impacts on their portfolios. Amidst this backdrop of fluctuating indices and economic signals, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those seeking stability and income in uncertain times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.93%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.18%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.77%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.56%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.52%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.91%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.02%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.72%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1953 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Cathay Pacific Airways
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, along with its subsidiaries, provides international passenger and air cargo transportation services and has a market cap of HK$61.68 billion.
Operations: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited generates revenue through its segments, including Cathay Pacific at HK$90.85 billion, HK Express at HK$6.18 billion, Air Hong Kong at HK$3.48 billion, and Airline Services at HK$4.50 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Cathay Pacific Airways has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings, and a cash payout ratio of 25%, suggesting strong cash flow support. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. Despite trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, earnings are forecasted to decline slightly in the coming years. Recent operational improvements include increased passenger and cargo volumes year-on-year.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on Cathay Pacific Airways' performance by reading our dividend report here.
-
According our valuation report, there's an indication that Cathay Pacific Airways' share price might be on the cheaper side.
Sumida
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Sumida Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and modules for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications across Japan, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and South America with a market cap of ¥29.31 billion.
Operations: Sumida Corporation's revenue is derived from its EU business, contributing ¥59.56 billion, and its Asia Pacific business, which accounts for ¥93.84 billion.
Dividend Yield: 5.9%
Sumida Corporation's dividend yield of 5.88% ranks in the top 25% of Japanese market payers, yet its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade. While recent earnings guidance was lowered due to economic challenges, the company maintained its dividend forecast at ¥27 per share for 2024. Although dividends are not covered by earnings, they are supported by cash flows with a cash payout ratio of 35.8%.
-
Click here and access our complete dividend analysis report to understand the dynamics of Sumida.
-
Our comprehensive valuation report raises the possibility that Sumida is priced higher than what may be justified by its financials.
InabataLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Inabata & Co., Ltd. offers solutions and services across information and electronics, chemicals, life industry, and plastics sectors both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥176.75 billion.
Operations: Inabata & Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments are comprised of Plastics at ¥380.31 billion, Information and Electronics at ¥259.97 billion, Chemicals (Including Dwelling Environment) at ¥116.18 billion, and Life Industry at ¥55.81 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.8%
Inabata Ltd.'s dividend yield of 3.84% is among the top 25% in Japan, supported by a low payout ratio of 36.1%, indicating strong earnings coverage. Recent guidance revisions show improved profitability expectations, with increased earnings per share and dividends rising to ¥60 per share for the second quarter-end. The company's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, with cash flows comfortably supporting payouts at a cash payout ratio of 47.7%.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of InabataLtd stock in this dividend report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, InabataLtd's share price might be too optimistic.
Summing It All Up
-
Navigate through the entire inventory of 1953 Top Dividend Stocks here.
-
Have you diversified into these companies? Leverage the power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to keep a close eye on market movements affecting your investments.
-
Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.
Looking For Alternative Opportunities?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:293 TSE:6817 and TSE:8098.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com