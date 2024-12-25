Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary, rate adjustments, and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability through dividend stocks. In such an environment, a good dividend stock is often characterized by its ability to provide consistent income streams and maintain resilience amid market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.17% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.25% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.56% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.88% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.76% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.62% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.82% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Asia Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd operates in South Korea, focusing on the production and sale of specialized industrial paper, with a market cap of ₩301.28 billion.

Operations: Asia Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd generates revenue from the production and sale of specialized industrial paper in South Korea.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Asia Paper Manufacturing's dividend yield of 6.42% ranks in the top 25% of the Korean market, indicating a competitive return for investors. However, its dividend history is unreliable and volatile over the past five years, with payments only established for five years. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 43.3% and 59.2%, respectively. Recent earnings show decreased net income despite increased sales year-over-year.

KOSE:A002310 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in selling both proprietary and third-party software, with a market capitalization of PLN2.59 billion.

Operations: Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A.'s revenue is primarily derived from three segments: Banking Solutions (PLN311.90 million), Payment Solutions (PLN854.27 million), and Dedicated Solutions (PLN580.41 million).