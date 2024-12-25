Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary, rate adjustments, and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability through dividend stocks. In such an environment, a good dividend stock is often characterized by its ability to provide consistent income streams and maintain resilience amid market fluctuations.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.17%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.56%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.88%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.62%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.82%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Asia Paper Manufacturing
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Asia Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd operates in South Korea, focusing on the production and sale of specialized industrial paper, with a market cap of ₩301.28 billion.
Operations: Asia Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd generates revenue from the production and sale of specialized industrial paper in South Korea.
Dividend Yield: 6.4%
Asia Paper Manufacturing's dividend yield of 6.42% ranks in the top 25% of the Korean market, indicating a competitive return for investors. However, its dividend history is unreliable and volatile over the past five years, with payments only established for five years. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 43.3% and 59.2%, respectively. Recent earnings show decreased net income despite increased sales year-over-year.
-
-
Asseco South Eastern Europe
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in selling both proprietary and third-party software, with a market capitalization of PLN2.59 billion.
Operations: Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A.'s revenue is primarily derived from three segments: Banking Solutions (PLN311.90 million), Payment Solutions (PLN854.27 million), and Dedicated Solutions (PLN580.41 million).
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Asseco South Eastern Europe's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by a reasonable payout ratio of 45.8% and a cash payout ratio of 58.1%, indicating sustainability from both earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend yield of 3.3% is lower than the top tier in Poland's market. Recent earnings showed increased sales but decreased net income, with Q3 sales at PLN 444.8 million and net income at PLN 54 million.
-
-
Oponeo.pl
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Oponeo.pl S.A. operates as an online retailer of tires and wheels for motor vehicles both in Poland and internationally, with a market capitalization of PLN865.16 million.
Operations: Oponeo.pl S.A. generates revenue through its Tools Segment (PLN91.02 million), Car Accessories (PLN1.69 billion), and Bicycles and Bicycle Accessories (PLN271.55 million).
Dividend Yield: 6.5%
Oponeo.pl's dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 60.6% and 51.4% respectively, suggesting sustainability despite a high debt level. The company's dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability, though payments have increased over the past decade. Trading at a discount to fair value, Oponeo.pl offers a dividend yield of 6.49%, which is below the top tier in Poland's market. Recent earnings showed improvement with Q3 sales at PLN 381 million and net income recovering to PLN 6.55 million from a loss last year.
-
-
