Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by central banks adjusting interest rates and mixed performances across major indices, investors are keenly watching the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks present an attractive option for those seeking income stability, as they often provide consistent returns even in fluctuating market conditions.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.99%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.75%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.19%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.05%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.64%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.35%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.86%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.67%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.44%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.31%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1935 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.
Wasion Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Wasion Holdings Limited is an investment holding company involved in the R&D, production, and sale of energy metering and energy efficiency management solutions across various regions including China, Africa, the United States, Europe, and Asia with a market capitalization of approximately HK$6.88 billion.
Operations: Wasion Holdings Limited generates its revenue from three main segments: Advanced Distribution Operations (CN¥2.51 billion), Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.99 billion), and Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.42 billion).
Dividend Yield: 4%
Wasion Holdings has demonstrated a mixed dividend profile. While its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with low payout ratios (40% and 39%, respectively), the dividend yield of 3.99% is modest compared to top-tier payers in Hong Kong. The company's dividend history is marked by volatility, with significant annual drops exceeding 20%. However, recent earnings growth of 61.9% suggests potential for future stability if sustained profit growth continues.
-
Click here and access our complete dividend analysis report to understand the dynamics of Wasion Holdings.
-
Our valuation report here indicates Wasion Holdings may be undervalued.
Matrix IT
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Matrix IT Ltd. offers information technology solutions and services across Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market capitalization of ₪5.65 billion.
Operations: Matrix IT Ltd.'s revenue segments include Training and Implementation (₪168.67 million), Cloud and Computing Infrastructure (₪1.53 billion), Marketing and Support of Software Products (₪443.21 million), Information Technology Solutions and Services in the United States (₪478.56 million), and Information Technology Solutions, Consulting, and Management in Israel (₪3.14 billion).
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Matrix IT's dividend profile shows strengths and weaknesses. Although dividends have grown steadily over the past decade, the current yield of 3.26% is below top-tier IL market payers. Earnings growth has been strong at 11.3% annually over five years, yet a high payout ratio of 124% indicates dividends are not covered by earnings, though cash flows do cover them adequately with a 32% cash payout ratio. The stock trades significantly below estimated fair value, suggesting potential upside if financials improve.
-
Take a closer look at Matrix IT's potential here in our dividend report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Matrix IT implies its share price may be lower than expected.
Topre
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Topre Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of automotive components, temperature-controlled logistics products, air conditioning systems, and electronic equipment across Japan, the United States, China, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, and India with a market cap of ¥99.03 billion.
Operations: Topre Corporation's revenue primarily comes from its Press-Related Product Business, generating ¥299.27 billion, and its Thermostat Related Segment, contributing ¥53.85 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Topre Corporation's dividend profile presents a mixed picture. Recent announcements indicate an increase in dividends, with the second quarter payout rising to ¥35 per share from ¥25 the previous year. Despite a low cash payout ratio of 21.7%, suggesting strong coverage by cash flows, the dividend yield remains lower than top-tier Japanese market payers. However, profit margins have declined, and past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over ten years despite recent growth.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on Topre's performance by reading our dividend report here.
-
The analysis detailed in our Topre valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Where To Now?
-
Gain an insight into the universe of 1935 Top Dividend Stocks by clicking here.
-
Are these companies part of your investment strategy? Use Simply Wall St to consolidate your holdings into a portfolio and gain insights with our comprehensive analysis tools.
-
Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.
Contemplating Other Strategies?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:3393 TASE:MTRX and TSE:5975.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com