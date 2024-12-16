Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by central banks adjusting interest rates and mixed performances across major indices, investors are keenly watching the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks present an attractive option for those seeking income stability, as they often provide consistent returns even in fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.99% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.75% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.19% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.05% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.64% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.35% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.86% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.67% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.44% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.31% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Wasion Holdings Limited is an investment holding company involved in the R&D, production, and sale of energy metering and energy efficiency management solutions across various regions including China, Africa, the United States, Europe, and Asia with a market capitalization of approximately HK$6.88 billion.

Operations: Wasion Holdings Limited generates its revenue from three main segments: Advanced Distribution Operations (CN¥2.51 billion), Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.99 billion), and Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.42 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Wasion Holdings has demonstrated a mixed dividend profile. While its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with low payout ratios (40% and 39%, respectively), the dividend yield of 3.99% is modest compared to top-tier payers in Hong Kong. The company's dividend history is marked by volatility, with significant annual drops exceeding 20%. However, recent earnings growth of 61.9% suggests potential for future stability if sustained profit growth continues.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Matrix IT Ltd. offers information technology solutions and services across Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally, with a market capitalization of ₪5.65 billion.