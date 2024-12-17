Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a landscape of rate cuts and economic shifts, with the Nasdaq reaching new heights despite broader index declines, investors are keenly observing how these dynamics might influence their portfolios. In such an environment, dividend stocks often stand out as attractive options for those seeking steady income streams amidst market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
7.12%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.58%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.00%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.35%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.96%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.67%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.42%
|
★★★★★★
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power Corporation Limited is involved in the thermal power generation business and has a market cap of CN¥29.31 billion.
Operations: Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power Corporation Limited's revenue primarily stems from its operations in the thermal power generation sector.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power offers a dividend yield of 4.12%, placing it in the top 25% of CN market payers, though its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and maintains sustainable dividend payouts with earnings and cash flow coverage ratios of 55.1% and 34.6%, respectively. Recent earnings show improved net income despite slightly lower sales revenue year-over-year.
-
Dive into the specifics of Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power here with our thorough dividend report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power's share price might be too pessimistic.
AOKI Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: AOKI Holdings Inc. operates in Japan across fashion, anniversary and bridal services, entertainment, and real estate rental sectors with a market cap of ¥109.16 billion.
Operations: AOKI Holdings Inc.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Fashion Business at ¥100.66 billion, followed by Entertainment at ¥75.97 billion, Anniversaire and Bridal services at ¥10.82 billion, and Real Estate Leasing Business at ¥6.71 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
AOKI Holdings' dividend yield of 4.24% ranks in the top 25% of JP market payers, though its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. Recent earnings show growth with net income rising to ¥2.79 billion from ¥2.06 billion year-over-year, supporting a dividend increase to ¥15 per share from ¥13 previously. The company's dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 52.6% and 58.3%, respectively, suggesting sustainability despite past volatility.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on AOKI Holdings' performance by reading our dividend report here.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility AOKI Holdings' shares may be trading at a discount.
GakkyushaLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Gakkyusha Co., Ltd. operates cram schools providing entrance exam guidance for junior high, high school, and university students in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥22.16 billion.
Operations: Gakkyusha Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Educational Business segment, which accounts for ¥12.65 billion, and also includes a Real Estate Business segment contributing ¥165.91 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.4%
Gakkyusha Ltd. offers a strong dividend profile with a yield of 4.41%, placing it in the top 25% of Japanese market payers. Dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by robust earnings growth of 18.1% annually over five years. The payout ratio is sustainable at 48.1%, with dividends well-covered by cash flows (50.8%). Recently, Gakkyusha increased its dividend guidance to ¥45 per share for fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting continued confidence in its financial health.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of GakkyushaLtd with our comprehensive dividend report here.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report GakkyushaLtd implies its share price may be lower than expected.
Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:600863 TSE:8214 and TSE:9769.
