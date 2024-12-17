Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a landscape of rate cuts and economic shifts, with the Nasdaq reaching new heights despite broader index declines, investors are keenly observing how these dynamics might influence their portfolios. In such an environment, dividend stocks often stand out as attractive options for those seeking steady income streams amidst market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 7.12% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.58% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.00% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.35% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.41% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.96% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.36% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.83% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.67% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.42% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power Corporation Limited is involved in the thermal power generation business and has a market cap of CN¥29.31 billion.

Operations: Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power Corporation Limited's revenue primarily stems from its operations in the thermal power generation sector.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Inner Mongolia MengDian HuaNeng Thermal Power offers a dividend yield of 4.12%, placing it in the top 25% of CN market payers, though its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and maintains sustainable dividend payouts with earnings and cash flow coverage ratios of 55.1% and 34.6%, respectively. Recent earnings show improved net income despite slightly lower sales revenue year-over-year.

SHSE:600863 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: AOKI Holdings Inc. operates in Japan across fashion, anniversary and bridal services, entertainment, and real estate rental sectors with a market cap of ¥109.16 billion.

Operations: AOKI Holdings Inc.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Fashion Business at ¥100.66 billion, followed by Entertainment at ¥75.97 billion, Anniversaire and Bridal services at ¥10.82 billion, and Real Estate Leasing Business at ¥6.71 billion.