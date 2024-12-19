Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a period of fluctuating indices and economic adjustments, with notable rate cuts from the ECB and SNB alongside expectations for a Fed cut, investors are closely watching how these shifts impact their portfolios. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks can offer stability and income potential, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance growth with consistent returns in uncertain times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.22% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.23% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.43% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.97% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.80% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.19% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.88% ★★★★★★

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC offers banking, financing, and investing services both in the United Arab Emirates and internationally, with a market cap of AED49.40 billion.

Operations: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC's revenue segments include Global Retail Banking (AED5.29 billion), Global Wholesale Banking (AED1.65 billion), Associates & Subsidiaries (AED1.40 billion), Treasury (AED176.50 million), Real Estate (AED168.80 million), and Private Banking (AED241.83 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC's dividend payments are currently well covered by earnings, with a payout ratio of 47.6%, and this coverage is expected to remain stable over the next three years. Despite a history of volatility in dividend payments, there has been growth over the past decade. The bank's price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1x suggests it offers good value compared to the broader AE market, although its bad loans level at 3.9% remains high.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V operates airport facilities and services, with a market cap of MX$166.88 billion.