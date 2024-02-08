Top City banker participated in alleged tax avoidance scheme

Morgan Stanley

A top Morgan Stanley banker participated in an alleged tax avoidance scheme at the centre of a Supreme Court battle.

Simon Smith, Morgan Stanley’s global co-head of investment banking, is listed as a member of Cobalt Data Centre 2, which is being contested by HMRC over its generous tax allowances.

The scheme was set up to give investors big tax breaks in return for investing in deprived areas of the country.

While not illegal, HMRC disputes whether the scheme qualifies for tax allowances.

HMRC claims no tax allowances should flow back to Cobalt Data Centre 2’s backers. The scheme is fighting for a full allowance.

A two day Supreme Court hearing was held in late January with a ruling expected later this year.

Mr Smith is listed as a member of Cobalt Data Centre 2 LLP on Companies House.

The former Rolls Royce engineer has worked at the bank since 1998 and has risen to become one of the bank’s top dealmakers.

He was named in a legal spat between Morgan Stanley and Mike Ashley’s Frasers group over an attempt by the retailer to open a prime brokerage account with the bank.

Smith is among hundreds of celebrity and sporting names linked to the scheme including Wayne Rooney and Arsene Wenger. Scheme members also include three High Court judges.

The Cobalt Data Centre 2 fund is linked to an historic government plan aiming to boost investment in deprived areas in return for generous tax incentives.

Cobalt Data Centre 2 won a contract to construct data centres in Newcastle, delivering so-called enterprise zone allowances (EZA) for hundreds of investors in the scheme.

Investors in the scheme stumped up £79m, around one-third of the construction costs, but got back 100pc of the tax allowances equal to £131m.

However HMRC rejected an application for the allowances, prompting a legal scuffle with Cobalt Data Centre 2.

A 2019 Upper Tribunal ruling sided against HMRC but halved the amount of EZA that investors could receive.

The case has now gone to the Supreme Court, with HMRC fighting to get the allowances blocked and Cobalt Data Centre 2 claiming for its full EZA allowance.

Smith was contacted for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.