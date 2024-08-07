Top Chinese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership For August 2024

As Chinese equities navigate mixed signals from weak manufacturing data and industrial profit growth, investors are increasingly focused on identifying resilient opportunities. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a compelling mix of stability and potential upside, making them particularly attractive in today's market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 28.4% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Eoptolink Technology (SZSE:300502) 26.7% 39.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 36.1% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 14.9% 82.1%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Dalian Insulator Group Co., Ltd (SZSE:002606) specializes in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of porcelain insulators both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥3.57 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the research, development, manufacture, and sale of porcelain insulators in domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 13%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 51% p.a.

Dalian Insulator Group exhibits strong growth potential with forecasted revenue growth of 33.7% per year, significantly outpacing the Chinese market average. Earnings are expected to grow at an impressive 51% annually over the next three years. Despite a decline in profit margins from 13.1% to 5.1%, recent share buybacks totaling CNY 30 million indicate insider confidence in the company's future prospects, although dividend payouts have decreased recently.

SZSE:002606 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells braised meat products in China, with a market cap of CN¥3.71 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include the development, production, and sale of braised meat products in China.

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 49% p.a.

Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food's earnings grew by 119.7% last year and are forecast to grow 49% annually, significantly outpacing the Chinese market's 22.1%. Revenue is expected to increase by 22.6% per year, faster than the market average of 13.5%. However, shareholders faced dilution over the past year and dividends of 2.7% are not well-covered by earnings or free cash flows, with large one-off items impacting financial results.

SZSE:002695 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MCLON JEWELLERY Co., Ltd. engages in jewelry retail both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥2.38 billion.

Operations: MCLON JEWELLERY Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its jewelry retail operations in both domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20.8% p.a.

MCLON JEWELLERY Ltd. is forecast to grow its revenue by 23.4% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's 13.5%. Earnings are expected to increase by 20.78% per year, slightly below market expectations of 22.1%. The company has a volatile share price and an unstable dividend track record but offers a competitive Price-to-Earnings ratio of 27.7x compared to the market average of 28x. Recent events include a special shareholders meeting and dividend increases for A shares in June and May 2024 respectively.

SZSE:300945 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

