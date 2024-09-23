Top Chinese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In September 2024

As global markets react to the recent U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, Chinese equities have shown resilience despite mixed economic data. This environment sets the stage for identifying growth companies in China with high insider ownership, which can be a strong indicator of confidence and potential stability. In this article, we will explore three top Chinese growth companies that exhibit significant insider ownership as of September 2024.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 18% 28.7% Jiayou International LogisticsLtd (SHSE:603871) 22.6% 24.6% Western Regions Tourism DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300859) 13.9% 39.2% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 29.9% Quick Intelligent EquipmentLtd (SHSE:603203) 34.4% 33.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 67.5% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 41.7% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 25.2% BIWIN Storage Technology (SHSE:688525) 18.8% 116.8% Offcn Education Technology (SZSE:002607) 25.1% 75.7%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Quick Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of precision assembly technology for electronics in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥4.80 billion.

Operations: Revenue from the Special Equipment Manufacturing Industry totals CN¥840.50 million.

Insider Ownership: 34.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 26.5% p.a.

Quick Intelligent Equipment Ltd. is poised for significant growth, with revenue forecasted to grow at 26.5% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's 13.1%. The company's earnings are expected to increase by 33.1% per year over the next three years, surpassing market averages. Despite a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8x being below the CN market average of 26.4x, its return on equity is projected to reach a robust 21%. Recent earnings showed sales rising to CNY450.75 million and net income increasing to CNY118.83 million for H1 2024, indicating strong performance momentum.

SHSE:603203 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Topsec Technologies Group Inc., with a market cap of CN¥5.27 billion, offers cyber security, big data, and cloud services in China through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its cybersecurity segment, amounting to CN¥2.99 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 15.1% p.a.

Topsec Technologies Group is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and is expected to grow revenue at 15.1% annually, surpassing the market average. Despite reporting a net loss of CNY 205.77 million for H1 2024, the company is forecasted to become profitable within three years with earnings growing at 75.62% per year. Insider ownership remains high, and recent share buybacks indicate confidence in future performance despite current losses and low return on equity projections.

SZSE:002212 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies Co., Ltd. (ticker: SZSE:003029) operates in the information technology sector and has a market cap of CN¥3.45 billion.

Operations: Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies generates revenue primarily from the Information Security Industry, amounting to CN¥362.90 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 46.7% p.a.

Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies is forecasted to grow revenue at 46.7% annually, significantly outpacing the market average of 13.1%. Despite reporting a net loss of CNY 31.19 million for H1 2024, the company is expected to become profitable within three years with annual earnings growth projected at 92.95%. High insider ownership and recent share buybacks totaling CNY 72.72 million reflect strong internal confidence despite past shareholder dilution and volatile share prices.

SZSE:003029 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com