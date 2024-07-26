Top Chinese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Shanghai Exchange July 2024

As global trade tensions persist and the Chinese economy shows signs of a slowdown, investors are increasingly focusing on companies with strong insider ownership, which can signal confidence in the company's future prospects. In this context, examining top growth companies on the Shanghai Exchange with high insider ownership could provide valuable insights into firms that are well-positioned to navigate current market uncertainties.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.5% 26.5% Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 25.4% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 33.1%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Suzhou Novosense Microelectronics Co., Ltd. is a company engaged in the research, development, and sale of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥13.48 billion.

Operations: The revenue segments for the company are not specified in the provided text.

Insider Ownership: 25.1%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 33.6% p.a.

Suzhou Novosense Microelectronics, a key player in the Chinese semiconductor industry, is poised for significant growth with a forecasted revenue increase of 33.6% per year, outpacing the broader CN market's 13.6%. Despite its highly volatile share price recently, the company's earnings are expected to surge by 109.08% annually. However, its projected Return on Equity remains low at 2.3% over three years. Recent product launches and participation in major expos underline its commitment to innovation and market expansion.

SHSE:688052 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MEMSensing Microsystems, based in Suzhou, China, operates in the micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) industry with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥2.36 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Integrated Circuit segment, totaling approximately CN¥395.25 million.

Insider Ownership: 25.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 27.2% p.a.

MEMSensing Microsystems, based in Suzhou, China, demonstrates robust growth potential with its revenue expected to increase by 27.2% annually, outstripping the Chinese market's average of 13.6%. Although the company recently reported a net loss reduction from CNY 20.55 million to CNY 14.45 million year-over-year and is predicted to achieve profitability within three years, challenges remain with a low forecasted Return on Equity of 4.5%. Additionally, recent actions such as completing a significant share buyback for CNY 14.79 million underscore management's confidence in its trajectory despite ongoing share price volatility.

SHSE:688286 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shenzhen Ampron Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and servicing of sensors within China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥3.81 billion.

Operations: The company primarily generates its revenue from the development, production, and distribution of sensor technologies in China.

Insider Ownership: 39.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 30.7% p.a.

Shenzhen Ampron Technology, while experiencing highly volatile share prices over the last three months, is poised for significant growth with earnings expected to rise by 46.5% annually and revenue projected to increase at 30.7% per year, both metrics surpassing broader market averages in China. Despite this promising outlook, there is a lack of data on its Return on Equity forecasts, and no recent insider trading activities have been reported. The company also affirmed a cash dividend recently, underscoring its financial health amidst rapid expansion.

SZSE:301413 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

