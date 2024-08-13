Top Chinese Dividend Stocks To Consider In August 2024

As Chinese stocks experienced a retreat due to mixed economic signals, including concerns about deflationary pressures and uneven growth, investors are increasingly looking for stability in dividend-paying stocks. In this environment, good dividend stocks can offer not only regular income but also potential resilience against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In China

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Midea Group (SZSE:000333) 4.89% ★★★★★★ Changhong Meiling (SZSE:000521) 3.79% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.72% ★★★★★★ Kweichow Moutai (SHSE:600519) 3.51% ★★★★★★ Ping An Bank (SZSE:000001) 7.23% ★★★★★★ Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group (SHSE:600887) 4.98% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.40% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 5.15% ★★★★★★ Chacha Food Company (SZSE:002557) 3.67% ★★★★★★ Zhejiang Jiaxin SilkLtd (SZSE:002404) 5.55% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Ltd (SHSE:600328) operates in the chemical manufacturing sector and has a market cap of CN¥11.56 billion.

Operations: CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Ltd (SHSE:600328) generates revenue from various segments within the chemical manufacturing sector.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

CNSIG Inner Mongolia Chemical Industry Ltd. has a mixed dividend track record, paying dividends for less than 10 years with volatility and unreliability in payments. Despite this, its current dividend yield of 3.49% is above the market average of 2.64%. Recent earnings showed a decline with net income at CNY 440.78 million compared to CNY 763.09 million last year, but dividends remain covered by both earnings (52.9%) and cash flows (55.3%).

SHSE:600328 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd, with a market cap of CN¥22.45 billion, operates in publishing, printing, distribution, media, and financing businesses in China through its subsidiaries.

Operations: China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd generates revenue through its core activities in publishing, printing, distribution, media, and financing within China.

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

China South Publishing & Media Group offers a high and reliable dividend yield of 4.4%, placing it in the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chinese market. The company's dividends are well-covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 55.1%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 34.9%). Despite a forecasted annual earnings decline of 1.9% over the next three years, its dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by recent earnings growth of 21.2%.

SHSE:601098 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Beijing Sifang Automation Co., Ltd. supplies power transmission, transformation protection, automation systems, and various power-related systems in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥14.72 billion.

Operations: Beijing Sifang Automation Co., Ltd. generates revenue through the provision of power transmission, transformation protection, automation systems, power generation, enterprise power solutions, and power distribution and consumption systems both domestically and internationally.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Beijing Sifang Automation Ltd. offers a dividend yield of 3.39%, ranking it in the top 25% of Chinese dividend payers. While its dividends have increased over the past decade, they have been volatile and unreliable at times. The current payout ratio is 75%, suggesting dividends are covered by earnings, and with a cash payout ratio of 39.8%, they are also well-supported by cash flows. Recent earnings growth of 19.8% adds to its appeal for dividend investors.

SHSE:601126 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

