Some top brokerage websites reportedly go down as the market tanks

Top brokerages had some outages on Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

Fidelity told Business Insider that its issues had been resolved.

The outages arrived amid a global market meltdown.

Some top brokerage firms were hit by online outages Monday as the global market continued its meltdown, according to user reports.

Downdetector, which tracks user reports of outages across the web, showed spikes in issues with brokerages, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, and Interactive Brokers.

Social-media users wrote Monday morning that they weren't able to get into their accounts.

Fidelity confirmed to Business Insider that some customers experienced issues Monday morning but said they had since been resolved.

But Steve Sanders, the executive vice president of marketing and product development at Interactive Brokers, said the firm didn't know of any "wide outages."

"As of 11 a.m. ET we have 5 million trades," he told BI. "Friday we had 5.9 million all day, which was already a busy day."

None of the other firms immediately responded to requests for comment. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, many of the reports of outages for the brokerages had died down, according to Downdetector.

It's not clear what caused the outages or how widespread they were; Some, like the GOP firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, immediately suggested without evidence that the outages were intentional.

"Go ahead, call me a conspiracy theorist, I could care less," Greene wrote.

The Dow plunged more than 1,000 points on Monday as fears of a global recession deepened.

The decline in markets around the world followed poor earnings reports by major tech players such as Amazon, a weak US jobs report, and the sudden strengthening of the yen in Japan.

Traders are now pinning their hopes on an emergency interest rate cut by the Fed, which rarely lowers rates outside scheduled policy meetings.

