Top ASX Dividend Stocks For November 2024

As the ASX200 remains steady at 8,284 points, investors are closely monitoring sector performances with Utilities and Energy leading gains while Health Care and Information Technology face declines. In this fluctuating environment, dividend stocks can provide a stable income stream for investors seeking reliable returns amidst market uncertainties.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Perenti (ASX:PRN)
|
6.75%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Nick Scali (ASX:NCK)
|
4.71%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)
|
7.87%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Collins Foods (ASX:CKF)
|
3.29%
|
★★★★★☆
|
MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF)
|
3.30%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID)
|
4.32%
|
★★★★★☆
|
National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR)
|
4.44%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)
|
4.08%
|
★★★★★☆
|
New Hope (ASX:NHC)
|
8.30%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX)
|
5.56%
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Ridley
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Ridley Corporation Limited, with a market cap of A$875.37 million, operates in Australia providing animal nutrition solutions through its subsidiaries.
Operations: Ridley Corporation Limited generates revenue from two main segments: Bulk Stockfeeds, contributing A$886.59 million, and Packaged/Ingredients, accounting for A$376.31 million.
Dividend Yield: 3.4%
Ridley Corporation's dividend yield of 3.39% is below the top quartile in Australia, but its dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 71.7% and 41.3%, respectively, suggesting sustainability despite past volatility. Recent strategic moves include a share buyback program worth A$20 million to enhance shareholder value, alongside board changes with AGR Partners' Dan Masters joining as a non-executive director, potentially influencing future dividend stability and growth strategies.
SHAPE Australia
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) operates in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia with a market cap of A$228.01 million.
Operations: SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily from its heavy construction segment, amounting to A$839 million.
Dividend Yield: 6.5%
SHAPE Australia's dividend yield is among the top 25% in Australia, with a payout ratio of 88.3% and a cash payout ratio of 53.2%, indicating coverage by earnings and cash flows despite a volatile three-year track record. Recent announcements include an increase to A$0.09 per share for the six months ending June 2024, reflecting improved net income from A$10.5 million to A$16.01 million year-on-year, though sales slightly declined to A$838.73 million.
Santos
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Santos Limited is involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea with a market cap of A$21.77 billion.
Operations: Santos Limited generates revenue from several key segments, including Cooper Basin ($612 million), Queensland & NSW ($1.31 billion), Western Australia ($881 million), Papua New Guinea (PNG) ($2.71 billion), and Northern Australia & Timor-Leste ($84 million).
Dividend Yield: 7.0%
Santos offers a high dividend yield within the top 25% in Australia but faces challenges with sustainability due to a cash payout ratio of 164.4%, indicating dividends are not well-covered by free cash flows. Despite past volatility and unreliability, dividends have grown over the last decade. Recent changes include an ordinary dividend of US$0.13 per share for H1 2024 and executive shifts, notably appointing Sherry Duhe as CFO, potentially impacting future financial strategies.
