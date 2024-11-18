Top ASX Dividend Stocks For November 2024

As the ASX200 remains steady at 8,284 points, investors are closely monitoring sector performances with Utilities and Energy leading gains while Health Care and Information Technology face declines. In this fluctuating environment, dividend stocks can provide a stable income stream for investors seeking reliable returns amidst market uncertainties.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Perenti (ASX:PRN) 6.75% ★★★★★☆ Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.71% ★★★★★☆ Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) 7.87% ★★★★★☆ Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) 3.29% ★★★★★☆ MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) 3.30% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.32% ★★★★★☆ National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) 4.44% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.08% ★★★★★☆ New Hope (ASX:NHC) 8.30% ★★★★☆☆ CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX) 5.56% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ridley Corporation Limited, with a market cap of A$875.37 million, operates in Australia providing animal nutrition solutions through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Ridley Corporation Limited generates revenue from two main segments: Bulk Stockfeeds, contributing A$886.59 million, and Packaged/Ingredients, accounting for A$376.31 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Ridley Corporation's dividend yield of 3.39% is below the top quartile in Australia, but its dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 71.7% and 41.3%, respectively, suggesting sustainability despite past volatility. Recent strategic moves include a share buyback program worth A$20 million to enhance shareholder value, alongside board changes with AGR Partners' Dan Masters joining as a non-executive director, potentially influencing future dividend stability and growth strategies.

ASX:RIC Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) operates in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia with a market cap of A$228.01 million.

Operations: SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily from its heavy construction segment, amounting to A$839 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.5%

SHAPE Australia's dividend yield is among the top 25% in Australia, with a payout ratio of 88.3% and a cash payout ratio of 53.2%, indicating coverage by earnings and cash flows despite a volatile three-year track record. Recent announcements include an increase to A$0.09 per share for the six months ending June 2024, reflecting improved net income from A$10.5 million to A$16.01 million year-on-year, though sales slightly declined to A$838.73 million.