Top 3 Value Stocks On US Exchanges To Watch In July 2024

As of July 2024, the U.S. stock market continues to exhibit strength, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching new heights and other indices showing robust performance. In this climate, identifying undervalued stocks that offer potential for growth becomes particularly compelling for investors looking for value in a buoyant market.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United States

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Noble (NYSE:NE) $47.61 $93.41 49% Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) $86.76 $169.56 48.8% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) $52.16 $100.55 48.1% Heartland Financial USA (NasdaqGS:HTLF) $49.62 $97.11 48.9% Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) $15.84 $30.40 47.9% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NasdaqGS:KNSA) $21.61 $41.57 48% Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) $7.23 $14.30 49.4% Grid Dynamics Holdings (NasdaqCM:GDYN) $11.30 $22.26 49.2% Harvard Bioscience (NasdaqGM:HBIO) $3.32 $6.63 49.9% TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) $10.15 $20.03 49.3%

Click here to see the full list of 178 stocks from our Undervalued US Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Cadence Bank, operating in the commercial banking and financial services sector, has a market capitalization of approximately $5.44 billion.

Operations: The bank's revenue is derived from several key segments: Community Banking at $1.34 billion, Corporate Banking at $427.90 million, Banking Services at $141.14 million, and Mortgage services contributing $103.23 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 39.8%

Cadence Bank, with a current trading price of US$30.85 against a calculated fair value of US$51.22, appears undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite this, its return on equity is expected to remain low at 9.6% over the next three years. The bank's earnings are anticipated to grow significantly by 76.7% annually, outpacing the US market average growth forecast of 14.8%. However, concerns include a dividend coverage issue and significant insider selling recently reported, which might raise caution among investors considering long-term stability.

NYSE:CADE Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: GXO Logistics, Inc. operates globally, offering logistics services through its subsidiaries, with a market capitalization of approximately $6.28 billion.

Operations: The company generates $9.91 billion in revenue primarily from its Business Services segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 20.2%

GXO Logistics, priced at US$53.30, is perceived as undervalued with a fair value estimate of US$66.80, reflecting a potential 20.2% undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Expected to experience robust earnings growth at 29.37% annually over the next three years, GXO's performance outstrips the broader U.S market forecast of 14.8%. However, its return on equity is projected to be modest at 12.4%. Recent strategic moves include expanding operational leadership in Iberia and integrating advanced robotics in logistics processes through partnerships, enhancing efficiency and client service capabilities.

NYSE:GXO Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Noble Corporation plc is a global offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry, with a market capitalization of approximately $6.54 billion.

Operations: The firm generates its revenue primarily through contract drilling services, amounting to approximately $2.50 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49%

Noble, currently valued at US$47.61, trades significantly below its assessed fair value of US$93.41, suggesting a deep undervaluation based on cash flow analysis. Despite this potential, challenges persist as its dividends are poorly covered by free cash flows and shareholder dilution occurred over the past year. Recent financials show a mixed performance with modest revenue growth to US$637.08 million and a slight decline in net income to US$95.48 million from the previous year's results.

NYSE:NE Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

Delve into our full catalog of 178 Undervalued US Stocks Based On Cash Flows here.

