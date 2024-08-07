Top 3 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action In Australia August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the Australian market has dropped 3.7%, but it remains up 4.4% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 13% annually. In this context, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider action can present compelling opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth and market resilience.

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating DUG Technology 53.5x 3.7x 16.50% ★★★★★☆ RAM Essential Services Property Fund NA 5.8x 45.56% ★★★★★☆ Healius NA 0.6x 46.93% ★★★★★☆ Elders 22.6x 0.5x 49.87% ★★★★☆☆ Dicker Data 21.1x 0.8x 14.83% ★★★★☆☆ Eagers Automotive 9.2x 0.3x 42.94% ★★★★☆☆ Codan 29.1x 4.3x 35.52% ★★★★☆☆ Coventry Group 277.8x 0.4x 5.27% ★★★★☆☆ BSP Financial Group 8.5x 2.9x 3.45% ★★★☆☆☆ FINEOS Corporation Holdings NA 2.6x -753.94% ★★★☆☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Cedar Woods Properties is a property development and investment company with operations focused on residential, commercial, and retail projects, and it has a market cap of approximately A$0.36 billion.

Operations: Cedar Woods Properties generates revenue primarily through property development and investment, with a recent figure of A$362.23 million. The company's gross profit margin has shown variability, most recently at 19.27%. Operating expenses and non-operating expenses are significant cost components impacting net income, which was A$25.21 million in the latest period.

PE: 15.9x

Cedar Woods Properties, a prominent player among undervalued small caps in Australia, has shown insider confidence with share purchases over the past six months. Despite a dip in profit margins from 10.4% to 7%, the company remains in good financial standing with debt well-covered by operating cash flow. Cedar Woods relies on external borrowing for funding, which carries higher risk but is manageable given their strong earnings growth forecast of 20.04% annually.

ASX:CWP Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: FINEOS Corporation Holdings is a software company specializing in providing core systems for life, accident, and health insurance carriers with a market cap of approximately €1.15 billion.

Operations: FINEOS Corporation Holdings generates revenue primarily from its Software & Programming segment, amounting to €124.66 million. The company has experienced a gross profit margin of 70.81% as of the latest period, with significant operating expenses including R&D (€58.76 million) and General & Administrative (€17.65 million).

PE: -23.4x

FINEOS Corporation Holdings, a small-cap player in the insurance technology sector, recently announced that New Zealand's Accident Compensation Corporation will upgrade to its FINEOS Platform, enhancing service delivery for personal injury claims. On July 9, 2024, Shelby Coleman was appointed as Company Secretary. Earnings are projected to grow by 62.79% annually despite reliance on external borrowing for funding. Insider confidence is evident with recent share purchases by executives over the past six months.

ASX:FCL Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MFF Capital Investments is an investment company that primarily focuses on equity investments, with a market cap of A$1.86 billion.

Operations: MFF Capital Investments generates revenue primarily from equity investments, reporting a net income of A$447.36 million on revenues of A$659.96 million for the period ending 2024-06-30. The company has consistently shown a gross profit margin of 100% across multiple periods, with operating expenses and non-operating expenses impacting its net income margins, which stood at 67.78% for the latest period.

PE: 4.9x

MFF Capital Investments, a small player in the Australian market, recently reported strong earnings for the year ending June 30, 2024. Revenue jumped to A$666.59 million from A$484.61 million last year, while net income rose to A$447.36 million from A$323.58 million. Basic earnings per share increased to A$0.7735 from A$0.5534 previously, indicating solid performance despite their reliance on external borrowing for funding needs rather than customer deposits or other lower-risk sources of capital.

ASX:MFF Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

