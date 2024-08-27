Top 3 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buys In Australia For August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the Australian market has risen 1.4%, driven by gains of 3.3% in the Materials sector, although the Energy sector has seen a decline of 3.1%. With the market up 12% over the past year and earnings expected to grow by 14% per annum in coming years, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider buying can offer promising opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on current market conditions.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In Australia

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Corporate Travel Management 19.5x 2.3x 8.29% ★★★★★☆ Growthpoint Properties Australia NA 5.6x 26.68% ★★★★★☆ Elders 23.0x 0.5x 48.87% ★★★★☆☆ Lycopodium 9.7x 1.4x 21.39% ★★★★☆☆ Eagers Automotive 10.1x 0.2x 40.48% ★★★★☆☆ Abacus Group NA 5.6x 29.69% ★★★★☆☆ Credit Corp Group 20.3x 2.7x 42.12% ★★★★☆☆ Codan 33.3x 4.9x 16.01% ★★★☆☆☆ Dicker Data 22.4x 0.8x 9.28% ★★★☆☆☆ Coventry Group 244.6x 0.4x -20.00% ★★★☆☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Abacus Group is a diversified property investment company primarily involved in commercial real estate, with a market cap of A$2.34 billion.

Operations: Abacus Group's revenue primarily comes from commercial operations, with recent figures showing A$192.35 million in revenue. The company has a gross profit margin of 77.34% and faces significant non-operating expenses, which have impacted its net income margin to -125.81%.

PE: -4.4x

Abacus Group, a small Australian property investment company, has recently faced financial challenges. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, it reported a net loss of A$241.04 million compared to last year's net income of A$25.5 million. Despite this setback, insider confidence is evident with notable share purchases in the past six months. The company's earnings are forecasted to grow by 56.66% annually, suggesting potential for recovery and growth in the future.

ASX:ABG Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Codan is a technology company specializing in communications and metal detection solutions, with a market cap of approximately A$1.10 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from Communications (A$326.91 million) and Metal Detection (A$219.85 million) segments. Gross profit margin has ranged between 48.75% and 60.25%. Operating expenses include significant allocations to Sales & Marketing, R&D, and General & Administrative functions, with recent figures showing A$106.68 million for Sales & Marketing and A$35.98 million for R&D as of June 30, 2024.

PE: 33.3x

Codan, a small Australian tech company, reported strong financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024. Sales increased to A$550.46 million from A$456.5 million last year, while net income rose to A$81.39 million from A$67.7 million. Basic earnings per share climbed to A$0.45 from A$0.375 previously. Notably, insiders have shown confidence by purchasing shares over the past six months, suggesting they see potential in Codan's future growth prospects despite its reliance on external borrowing for funding.

ASX:CDA Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Growthpoint Properties Australia is a real estate investment trust specializing in owning and managing office and industrial properties with a market cap of A$3.30 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its office and industrial segments, amounting to A$202.80 million and A$100.70 million respectively. The net income margin has shown significant fluctuations, peaking at 2.48% in December 2021 but turning negative in recent periods, reaching -0.93% by June 2024. Operating expenses have consistently increased over time, with the latest figure being A$38.50 million as of June 2024.

PE: -6.1x

Growthpoint Properties Australia, a small player in the real estate sector, reported a net loss of A$298.2 million for the year ending June 30, 2024, compared to A$245.6 million previously. Their revenue dropped to A$332.4 million from A$342.7 million last year. Despite these setbacks, insider confidence remains high with recent share purchases by executives in July and August 2024. The company also maintained its dividend distribution at 19.3 cents per security for FY2024, aligning with guidance given earlier this year.

ASX:GOZ Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

