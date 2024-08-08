Top 3 UK Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

The London markets have recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 index closing lower due to weak trade data from China, highlighting ongoing global economic uncertainties. In such a volatile environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential stability for investors looking to enhance their portfolios.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 5.69% ★★★★★★ 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) 3.09% ★★★★★☆ Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX) 7.58% ★★★★★☆ Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) 6.66% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 3.82% ★★★★★☆ Man Group (LSE:EMG) 5.88% ★★★★★☆ DCC (LSE:DCC) 3.82% ★★★★★☆ Hargreaves Services (AIM:HSP) 6.02% ★★★★★☆ NWF Group (AIM:NWF) 4.76% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.52% ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Brooks Macdonald Group plc, with a market cap of £316.19 million, offers investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands.

Operations: Brooks Macdonald Group plc generates revenue of £19.62 million from its international segment.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Brooks Macdonald Group's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past decade, though their high payout ratio (162.6%) indicates dividends are not well covered by earnings. However, with a cash payout ratio of 34.2%, dividends are well supported by cash flows. Recent executive changes, including the appointment of Andrea Montague as CEO and Greg Mullins as head of adviser solutions, aim to strengthen leadership and focus on meeting IFA needs. The stock trades 15.7% below fair value estimates but offers a modest yield (3.84%) compared to top UK dividend payers (5.64%).

AIM:BRK Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: M.P. Evans Group PLC, with a market cap of £449.85 million, operates through its subsidiaries to own and develop oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Operations: M.P. Evans Group PLC generates $307.32 million from its plantation operations in Indonesia.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

M.P. Evans Group has a reasonable payout ratio (58.7%) and cash payout ratio (64.4%), indicating dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, though its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Recent production results show increased crude palm oil output to 177,000 tonnes for the first half of 2024, up from 166,200 tonnes last year. The company also initiated a share buyback program worth £2 million to enhance shareholder value but trades below fair value estimates by analysts.

AIM:MPE Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Castings P.L.C. is involved in iron casting and machining operations across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally, with a market cap of £153.84 million.

Operations: Castings P.L.C. generates revenue from two primary segments: Foundry Operations (£250.98 million) and Machining Operations (£37.65 million).

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

Castings P.L.C. has consistently increased dividends over the past decade, with a recent 5.6% rise to 18.32 pence per share for the year and an additional special dividend of 7 pence per share. Despite a high cash payout ratio of 100.4%, dividends are well covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 47.6%. The company's net income grew to £16.72 million, supported by sales of £224.41 million, reflecting strong financial performance and shareholder returns through buybacks worth £0.4 million.

LSE:CGS Dividend History as at Aug 2024

