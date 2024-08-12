Top 3 SEHK Dividend Stocks To Watch In August 2024

As global markets experience volatility and economic uncertainties, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience with the Hang Seng Index gaining 0.85% recently. This makes it an opportune time to explore dividend stocks, which can offer a stable income stream amidst market fluctuations. In this environment, a good dividend stock is characterized by consistent payouts and strong financial health, providing investors with both reliability and potential growth.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 8.29% ★★★★★★ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 7.83% ★★★★★☆ Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (SEHK:1929) 8.36% ★★★★★☆ China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (SEHK:81) 9.94% ★★★★★☆ China Electronics Huada Technology (SEHK:85) 9.72% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.33% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.55% ★★★★★☆ China Resources Land (SEHK:1109) 6.88% ★★★★★☆ Zhejiang Expressway (SEHK:576) 6.61% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.70% ★★★★★☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Hongqiao Group Limited, with a market cap of HK$93.99 billion, is an investment holding company that manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia.

Operations: China Hongqiao Group Limited generates CN¥133.62 billion in revenue from the manufacture and sales of aluminum products.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

China Hongqiao Group, trading at 71.4% below its estimated fair value, offers a dividend yield of 4.11%, lower than the top 25% of dividend payers in Hong Kong. While dividends have been volatile over the past decade, they are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 30.8%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 21.8%). Recent board changes and a significant expected profit increase for H1 2024 reflect potential positive momentum for the company.

SEHK:1378 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: First Tractor Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of agricultural and power machinery, along with related spare parts worldwide, with a market cap of HK$14.51 billion.

Operations: First Tractor Company Limited generates revenue from the sale of agricultural machinery, power machinery, and related spare parts globally.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

First Tractor Company Limited recently increased its dividend to HK$0.352 per share, with a payout ratio of 32.3%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Despite this, the company's dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Recent board changes, including appointing Li Xiaoyu as chairman, may impact future strategic decisions. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7x, it offers good value compared to the Hong Kong market average of 9x.

SEHK:38 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Pico Far East Holdings Limited, with a market cap of HK$2.13 billion, operates in the exhibition, event and brand activation sectors, along with visual branding activation, museum and themed environment services and meeting architecture activation.

Operations: Pico Far East Holdings Limited generates revenue from various segments, including HK$5.01 billion from exhibition, event and brand activation; HK$454.95 million from visual branding activation; HK$444.37 million from museum and themed entertainment; and HK$162.78 million from meeting architecture activation.

Dividend Yield: 7.3%

Pico Far East Holdings declared an interim dividend of HK$0.055 per share for the six months ended April 30, 2024. The company's earnings for Q2 showed a significant increase, with net income rising to HK$191.7 million from HK$101.11 million a year ago, indicating strong financial health. Despite a history of volatile dividends, their current payout ratios (48.6% earnings and 36.2% cash flow) suggest that the dividends are well-covered and sustainable in the near term.

SEHK:752 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

