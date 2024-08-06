Top 3 SEHK Dividend Stocks To Watch In August 2024

As global markets experience heightened volatility and economic data from the U.S. indicates a cooling labor market, investors are increasingly looking towards stable income sources. In this context, dividend stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK) present an attractive option for those seeking consistent returns amidst uncertainty. A good dividend stock typically offers a reliable payout history, strong financial health, and resilience in fluctuating market conditions. Given current events, these qualities are particularly valuable for maintaining portfolio stability.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 8.40% ★★★★★★ Lenovo Group (SEHK:992) 3.91% ★★★★★☆ Luk Fook Holdings (International) (SEHK:590) 9.01% ★★★★★☆ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 8.18% ★★★★★☆ Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (SEHK:1929) 8.35% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.54% ★★★★★☆ China Resources Land (SEHK:1109) 6.99% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.82% ★★★★★☆ China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.84% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 5.07% ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sports footwear, apparel, and accessories for adults and children in China with a market cap of HK$11.91 billion.

Operations: Xtep International Holdings Limited generates revenue from three main segments: Mass Market (CN¥11.95 billion), Fashion Sports (CN¥1.60 billion), and Professional Sports (CN¥795.53 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Xtep International Holdings has shown an 11.6% annual earnings growth over the past five years, with a dividend payout ratio of 48.8%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings. Although its dividend yield of 4.62% is lower than top-tier payers in Hong Kong, dividends have increased over the past decade despite some volatility. Recently, Xtep announced a special dividend of HK$1.18 billion, reflecting strong cash flow coverage and shareholder returns commitment.

SEHK:1368 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, with a market cap of HK$4.38 billion, provides telecom software products and related services across various industries including communications, government affairs, finance, energy, transportation, and postal sectors primarily in the People's Republic of China.

Operations: AsiaInfo Technologies Limited generates revenue primarily from its communications software segment, which amounted to CN¥7.89 billion.

Dividend Yield: 8.7%

AsiaInfo Technologies faces challenges with a net loss of RMB 70-120 million for H1 2024 due to external uncertainties and reduced order volumes. Despite this, its dividend payout ratio of 64.4% and cash payout ratio of 72.1% indicate dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows. The company has paid dividends for four years, showing reliability, but the track record is short. Profit margins have decreased from last year, impacting overall financial stability.

SEHK:1675 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, with a market cap of HK$7.24 billion, manufactures, retails, and wholesales healthcare products and Chinese medicine to both wholesalers and individuals.

Operations: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited generates revenue from three primary segments: Overseas (HK$482.44 million), Hong Kong (HK$1.17 billion), and Mainland China (HK$228.63 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with a payout ratio of 51.1% and a cash payout ratio of 62.9%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows. The company recently affirmed a final dividend of HK$0.33 per share for 2023 and appointed Ernst & Young as its new auditor. Despite trading slightly below fair value, the dividend yield is lower than top-tier Hong Kong payers.

SEHK:3613 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

