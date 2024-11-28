These are the top 3 risks to the US stock market rally, according to Deutsche Bank

Inflation is one risk that could weigh on stocks, particularly if prices in the economy remain sticky, Deutsche Bank said. iStock; Rebecca Zisser/BI

There are three major stumbling blocks for US stocks, according to Deutsche Bank.

The bank pointed to three big economic risks to the market's blistering bull rally.

US stocks have seen stellar gains this year, but there are hurdles that could derail the bull rally, according to Deutsche Bank.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, the bank highlighted three potential headwinds that could threaten the momentum in stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed 26% year-to-date, gaining 3% in the last month alone on hopes Donald Trump's presidency will boost asset prices.

"But whilst markets might look invulnerable right now, it's worth remembering there've actually been several wobbles this year already," Henry Allen, a Deutsche macro strategist, wrote. "So given how markets have already reacted to various shocks this year, it's clear that any one of these factors could drive a fresh selloff, particularly if they became a more persistent and longer-lasting problem."

"And since valuations are more elevated now relative to the last couple of years, that means on paper, the scope for further gains is now more limited," he added.

Here are three things the bank thinks could pose a risk to investors.

1. An economic downturn

Most economists think the US economy is on track for a soft-landing, a scenario in which inflation cools without sparking a severe recession.

However, if the economy weakens more than expected, that poses a major risk to equities, Allen said, pointing to this summer's steep stock sell-off driven by weak jobs data and fears that the economy was stumbling after the Fed's aggressive rate-hike campaign.

"Fortunately, that month marked some of the worst of the US data, which then started to improve again. But the fact that we had a sizeable selloff, even though the data wasn't pointing to a recession, begs the question as to how severe it could have been if the data did start to point towards a recession and show an outright contraction. After all, we know that recessions are one of the worst things possible for risk assets," he added.

Expectations for growth are also "much higher" for 2025, Allen said, with Wall Street expecting GDP growth to remain above 2% next year. That means it will be harder for the data to meet or exceed the market's expectations, he added.

2. Geopolitical turmoil

Geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East earlier this year, causing oil prices to spike and stock prices to see a swift decline. Stocks also stumbled last week after Ukraine launched US- and British-made missiles at Russia, leading Russia to retaliate by launching a new hypersonic missile at Ukraine.

