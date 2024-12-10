The Top 3 Retirement Fears of Gen X

FG Trade Latin / iStock/Getty Images

Every generation sees its fair share of struggles, and Gen X is no exception. This cohort, known for being highly independent, exceedingly resourceful and more than a little cynical, is nearing retirement age in, overall, not the best of shape, financially. As a whole, Gen Xers are loaded down with debt (much of it affiliated with student loans and credit cards) and not financially prepared to hang up their working hats.

Given their overall poor financial health, it’s no surprise that Gen Xers have serious reservations about retirement. GOBankingRates spoke with financial experts to find out the three top fears Gen X have when it comes to retirement. How can they overcome these fears and get on the right track so that they can comfortably retire?

The Fear of Outliving Their Savings

The biggest retirement fear Gen X faces is that of outliving their savings in retirement.

“According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, the top fear of Generation X with respect to retirement is ‘outliving my savings and investments,'” said Robert R. Johnson, PhD, CFA, CAIA, professor of finance, Heider College of Business, Creighton University.

This is a valid fear. The average Gen X household has $150,000 in retirement savings, according to a 2023 study from the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS). A far cry from the approximate $1.5 million estimated to be what is needed for a comfortable retirement.

Fortunately, there are steps Gen X can take now to tackle this fear and ensure they have enough to live on in retirement.

“One way to overcome this fear is to annuitize some of your retirement savings,” Johnson said. “Annuities too often get a bad rap. They can provide guaranteed income and peace of mind to the retiree. Having an annuity cover your basic living expenses is a terrific cornerstone to a retirement income plan

“In particular, a longevity annuity is a stream of payments that starts when an individual reaches a certain age, say 85,” Johnson said, “If you have a longevity annuity, you have a secure source of income late in your life at a reasonable cost.”

The Fear That Social Security Will Be Reduced or Wiped Out

The Transamerica survey that Johnson pointed to found that the second greatest fear among Gen X is the fear that “Social Security will be reduced or cease to exist in the future,” with 49% of survey respondents citing this as one of their greatest fears about retirement. This is another valid fear. As it stands, Social Security is expected to be able to pay in full and on time only until 2035. The only way to tackle this fear is to do what pretty much every financial expert recommends: have enough savings so that you don’t have to worry about the solvency of this government-backed program.