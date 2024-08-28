Top 3 KRX Dividend Stocks To Watch In August 2024

The South Korean market has remained flat over the past year, with the Utilities sector gaining 11% in the last week. As earnings are forecast to grow by 29% annually, identifying strong dividend stocks can be a strategic move for investors looking to capitalize on stable returns amidst these conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In South Korea

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kia (KOSE:A000270) 5.35% ★★★★★★ NH Investment & Securities (KOSE:A005940) 5.88% ★★★★★☆ Industrial Bank of Korea (KOSE:A024110) 7.01% ★★★★★☆ KT (KOSE:A030200) 5.09% ★★★★★☆ HANYANG ENGLtd (KOSDAQ:A045100) 3.42% ★★★★★☆ Kyung Nong (KOSE:A002100) 7.04% ★★★★★☆ JW Holdings (KOSE:A096760) 3.01% ★★★★★☆ Cheil Worldwide (KOSE:A030000) 6.13% ★★★★☆☆ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind (KOSE:A000970) 6.15% ★★★★☆☆ iMarketKorea (KOSE:A122900) 6.95% ★★★★☆☆

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MegaStudyEdu Co. Ltd., with a market cap of ₩548.89 billion, provides online and offline educational services in South Korea.

Operations: MegaStudyEdu Co. Ltd. generates revenue from various segments including Employment (₩57.37 million), University (₩73.40 million), High School (₩598.46 million), and Elementary and Middle School (₩220.07 million).

Dividend Yield: 4%

MegaStudyEdu's dividend payments are well covered by both earnings (25.3% payout ratio) and cash flows (21.2% cash payout ratio), but the company has a short and volatile dividend history, having paid dividends for only five years with significant fluctuations. Despite this, its current yield is in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers. Recent buybacks totaling KRW 9.99 billion aim to stabilize stock price and enhance shareholder value, reflecting management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

KOSDAQ:A215200 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Kia Corporation manufactures and sells vehicles in South Korea, North America, and Europe, with a market cap of ₩40.99 trillion.

Operations: Kia Corporation's primary revenue segment is Auto Manufacturers, generating ₩103.65 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Kia's dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past 10 years, with a low payout ratio of 23% and a cash payout ratio of 32%, ensuring sustainability. The company’s current yield is in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers at 5.35%. Recent earnings growth of 29.2% further supports its ability to maintain dividends. However, ongoing legal settlements may impact financials, but Kia remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives like patent contributions.

KOSE:A000270 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell electric heaters and daily necessities in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩702.37 billion.

Operations: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. generates revenue from the production and sale of electric heaters and daily necessities both domestically in South Korea and internationally.

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

Cuckoo Holdings' dividend payments have been stable and growing over the past 5 years, with a payout ratio of 26.7% and a cash payout ratio of 41.2%, indicating sustainability. The current yield is in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers at 4.87%. Despite its relatively short dividend history, the company benefits from a low Price-To-Earnings ratio (5.5x), suggesting good value compared to the KR market average (11.5x).

KOSE:A192400 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

