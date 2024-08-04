Top 3 Japanese Dividend Stocks For August 2024

In the wake of a hawkish turn by the Bank of Japan and significant losses in Japanese stock markets, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amid market volatility. Dividend stocks can provide a reliable stream of income, making them an attractive option during uncertain economic times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Japan

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.26% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.08% ★★★★★★ Business Brain Showa-Ota (TSE:9658) 3.94% ★★★★★★ Mitsubishi Shokuhin (TSE:7451) 3.83% ★★★★★★ Globeride (TSE:7990) 4.08% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.77% ★★★★★★ KurimotoLtd (TSE:5602) 4.83% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.35% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.83% ★★★★★★ Innotech (TSE:9880) 4.70% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Yondenko Corporation operates in Japan, focusing on electrical and power transmission and distribution facilities construction, with a market cap of ¥56.83 billion.

Operations: Yondenko Corporation generates its revenue primarily from electrical and electrical power transmission and distribution facilities construction activities in Japan.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Yondenko's dividend yield of 3.88% places it in the top 25% of Japanese dividend payers, but its history shows volatility with annual drops over 20%. Despite this, dividends are well-covered by earnings (44.3% payout ratio) and cash flows (47.7% cash payout ratio). Recent amendments to the Articles of Incorporation will increase authorized shares from 40 million to 120 million effective October 1, 2024. The company also revised its full-year dividend guidance to JPY75 per share from JPY70.

TSE:1939 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various shutters and construction materials in Japan, with a market cap of ¥118.43 billion.

Operations: Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. generates revenue from its Service Business (¥29.60 billion), Renovation Segment (¥5.98 billion), Shutter Related Products Business (¥96.49 billion), and Building Materials Related Products Business (¥87.91 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Bunka Shutter's dividend yield ranks in the top 25% of Japanese dividend payers. Despite a volatile track record, recent changes aim to enhance shareholder returns with a new payout ratio benchmark of 40%. Dividends are well-covered by earnings (35% payout ratio) and cash flows (41.4% cash payout ratio). The company announced an increase in dividends for the upcoming quarter but expects a slight decrease for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

TSE:5930 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Riso Kagaku Corporation operates in the printing equipment, real estate, and other businesses both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ¥101.51 billion.

Operations: Riso Kagaku Corporation generates revenue from its printing equipment and real estate businesses across domestic and international markets.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Riso Kagaku's dividend payments have been unstable over the past decade, with a current yield lower than Japan's top 25% dividend payers. However, dividends are covered by earnings (59.9% payout ratio) and cash flows (58.9% cash payout ratio). The company recently announced a share repurchase program worth ¥500 million to enhance shareholder value. Despite past volatility, dividends have increased over the last 10 years but were reduced from ¥120 to ¥100 per share for fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

TSE:6413 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Ready For A Different Approach?

Companies discussed in this article include TSE:1939 TSE:5930 and TSE:6413.

