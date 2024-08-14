Top 3 Indian Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

The Indian market increased by 1.6% over the last week and climbed 43% in the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In this thriving environment, dividend stocks can be a valuable addition to your portfolio, providing both income and potential for capital appreciation.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.20% ★★★★★★ Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 3.91% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 5.07% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.26% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.63% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.53% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.17% ★★★★★☆ Canara Bank (NSEI:CANBK) 3.02% ★★★★★☆ Bank of Baroda (NSEI:BANKBARODA) 3.14% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.73% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: D. B. Corp Limited operates in newspaper printing and publishing, radio broadcasting, and digital news platforms for news and event management businesses in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹59.70 billion.

Operations: D. B. Corp Limited generates revenue from three main segments: ₹22.77 billion from printing, publishing, and allied businesses; and ₹1.62 billion from radio broadcasting.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

D. B. Corp Limited, despite a volatile dividend history, offers a reasonable dividend yield of 5.07%, placing it in the top 25% of Indian market payers. Recent earnings growth of 114.3% supports its current payout ratio of 65.2%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows (57%). The company reported Q1 FY2024-25 net income at ₹1,178.66 million, up from ₹787.59 million last year, reflecting strong financial performance amidst recent dividend adjustments.

NSEI:DBCORP Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, with a market cap of ₹4.23 trillion, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas both in India and internationally.

Operations: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited generates revenue from international operations (₹96.69 billion), refining and marketing within India (₹5.72 billion), onshore exploration and production in India (₹441.92 million), and offshore exploration and production in India (₹953.81 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) offers a dividend yield of 3.65%, ranking in the top 25% of Indian market payers. Despite a volatile dividend history, recent dividends are well-covered by earnings (31.3%) and cash flows (32.5%). ONGC's Q1 FY2024-25 net income fell to ₹99,364.5 million from ₹146,444.3 million last year, impacting short-term financial stability but maintaining long-term payout sustainability due to low payout ratios and strategic investments in renewable energy projects.

NSEI:ONGC Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Union Bank of India provides various banking products and services, with a market cap of ₹911.22 billion.

Operations: Union Bank of India's revenue segments include Treasury Operations (₹317.49 billion), Corporate/Wholesale Banking (₹440.12 billion), Retail Banking Operations - Digital Banking Operations (₹10.23 billion), and Retail Banking Operations - Other Retail Banking Operations (₹397.16 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3%

Union Bank of India declared a dividend of ₹3.60 per share for FY 2023-24, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns despite a historically volatile dividend track record. Recent earnings showed net income growth to ₹36.42 billion in Q1 2024 from ₹32.72 billion the previous year, supporting its low payout ratio of 18.8%. However, the bank faces challenges with high non-performing loans at 4.7% and has undergone significant executive changes recently.

NSEI:UNIONBANK Dividend History as at Aug 2024

