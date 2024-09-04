Top 3 Indian Dividend Stocks To Watch In September 2024

The Indian market has stayed flat over the past 7 days but is up 44% over the past year, with earnings expected to grow by 17% per annum over the next few years. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive option for investors seeking stability and growth.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 3.88% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 5.11% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.33% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 7.95% ★★★★★☆ Bharat Petroleum (NSEI:BPCL) 5.91% ★★★★★☆ NMDC (BSE:526371) 3.37% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie (BSE:523319) 3.04% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.08% ★★★★★☆ Bank of Baroda (NSEI:BANKBARODA) 3.03% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.61% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bank of Baroda Limited offers a range of banking products and services to individuals, government departments, and corporate customers both in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹1.30 trillion.

Operations: Bank of Baroda Limited's revenue segments include Treasury (₹316.82 billion), Other Banking Operations (₹110.76 billion), Corporate/Wholesale Banking (₹502.78 billion), and Retail Banking, which is divided into Digital Banking (₹7.40 million) and Other Retail Banking (₹512.25 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3%

Bank of Baroda has a low payout ratio of 20.9%, indicating its dividends are well-covered by earnings, and this is expected to remain consistent over the next three years. However, its dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade despite recent increases. The bank's high level of bad loans (2.9%) poses a risk, but it trades at good value compared to peers and industry standards. Recent earnings growth has been strong at 56.5% per year over five years, supporting dividend sustainability despite historical instability in payouts.

NSEI:BANKBARODA Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited primarily engages in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹1.54 trillion.

Operations: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily from its Downstream Petroleum segment, amounting to ₹5.07 billion, and from Exploration & Production of Hydrocarbons, which contributes ₹1.92 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited offers a compelling dividend yield in the top 25% of Indian market payers, supported by a low payout ratio (33.3%) and cash payout ratio (34.6%). Despite its high debt levels and volatile dividend history over the past decade, BPCL's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Recent financials show declining net income but stable sales, with key executive changes potentially impacting future performance.

NSEI:BPCL Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PTC India Limited, with a market cap of ₹64.03 billion, engages in the trading of power across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh through its subsidiaries.

Operations: PTC India Limited generates revenue primarily from its power trading segment, amounting to ₹159.67 billion, and its financing business, which contributes ₹7.35 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

PTC India Limited offers a strong dividend yield in the top 25% of Indian market payers, supported by a reasonable payout ratio (54%) and low cash payout ratio (9.4%). Despite its volatile dividend history over the past decade, recent earnings show an increase in net income to INR 1.74 billion for Q1 2024 from INR 1.30 billion a year ago. However, executive changes and regulatory issues may affect future stability.

NSEI:PTC Dividend History as at Sep 2024

