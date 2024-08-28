Top 3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On KRX In August 2024

The South Korean market has remained flat over the past week and year, despite an 11% gain in the Utilities sector. With earnings expected to grow by 29% per annum over the next few years, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can offer valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.5% 35.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 52.1% Bioneer (KOSDAQ:A064550) 17.5% 97.6% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 20.9% 78.5% Oscotec (KOSDAQ:A039200) 26.3% 122% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 110.9% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 35.6% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 21.3% 97.4% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 122.7% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: YG Entertainment Inc. operates as an entertainment company in South Korea, Japan, and internationally with a market cap of ₩643.58 billion.

Operations: YG Entertainment Inc. generates revenue from three primary segments: music production, artist management, and concert/event organization in South Korea, Japan, and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 23.2%

YG Entertainment, a growth company with high insider ownership in South Korea, recently reported a net loss of KRW 1.57 billion for the first half of 2024, compared to a net income of KRW 46.49 billion last year. Despite this setback, analysts forecast significant annual earnings growth of 58.72% over the next three years and expect revenue to grow faster than the market at 17.3% per year. The stock is currently trading at 14.5% below its estimated fair value.

KOSDAQ:A122870 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars with a market cap of ₩16.95 trillion.

Operations: Revenue from biotechnology for the company is ₩90.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

ALTEOGEN, with high insider ownership, is forecast to achieve significant revenue growth of 64.2% annually and become profitable within three years. The recent MFDS approval of Tergase®, a recombinant hyaluronidase with over 99% purity, marks a pivotal step as the company transitions to commercial-stage operations. Despite past shareholder dilution and high share price volatility, ALTEOGEN trades at 75.3% below its estimated fair value and boasts an expected Return on Equity of 66.3%.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HYBE Co., Ltd. operates in music production, publishing, and artist development and management, with a market cap of ₩7.58 trillion.

Operations: Revenue segments include Label at ₩1.28 trillion, Platform at ₩361.12 million, and Solution at ₩1.24 trillion.

Insider Ownership: 32.5%

HYBE, with substantial insider ownership, is set to repurchase up to 150,000 shares by September 27, 2024. Despite a recent dip in net income for Q2 2024 (KRW 14.59 million) compared to the previous year (KRW 117.34 million), HYBE's earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 42.47% annually over the next three years. Trading at a discount of approximately 20% below its estimated fair value, analysts expect the stock price to rise by around 41%.

KOSE:A352820 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

