Top 3 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On SIX Swiss Exchange August 2024

The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note on Wednesday as investors tracked positive cues from global markets and kept picking up stocks right through the day's session. Slightly easing fears of a U.S. recession and comments from the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor that the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile helped underpin sentiment. In this favorable environment, growth companies with high insider ownership stand out as particularly compelling investments due to their potential for strong performance and alignment of interests between management and shareholders. Here, we explore three such companies listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that have shown promising growth trajectories and significant insider stakes.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 22.3% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 22.5% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 20.8% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) 29.9% 18.4% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.3% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 13.8% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 80% Kudelski (SWX:KUD) 37.5% 106.2% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Arbonia AG, with a market cap of CHF832.21 million, supplies building components in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally.

Operations: Revenue segments include Doors (Including Sanitary Equipment) at CHF501.56 million and Corporate Services at CHF3.07 million.

Insider Ownership: 28.8%

Arbonia's revenue is forecast to grow at 9% per year, outpacing the Swiss market's 4.5% annual growth. Earnings are expected to increase significantly, doubling annually at 100.06%. Despite this, the company's Return on Equity is projected to be low at 3.8% in three years. There has been no substantial insider trading activity over the past three months, indicating stability in insider sentiment.

SWX:ARBN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Leonteq AG, with a market cap of CHF447.58 million, offers structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions across Switzerland, Europe, and Asia including the Middle East.

Operations: Leonteq generates CHF256.88 million in revenue from its brokerage segment.

Insider Ownership: 12.7%

Leonteq AG's revenue is forecast to grow at 8.7% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 4.5%. Earnings are expected to rise significantly by 28.12% per year over the next three years, though Return on Equity is projected to be low at 10.4%. Recent earnings showed a decline in net income from CHF 28.8 million to CHF 15.7 million year-over-year, and profit margins have decreased from last year's figures of 34.2% to current levels of 8%.

SWX:LEON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swissquote Group Holding Ltd offers a range of online financial services to retail, affluent, professional, and institutional investors globally and has a market cap of CHF4.15 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Leveraged Forex at CHF101.09 million and Securities Trading at CHF429.78 million.

Insider Ownership: 11.4%

Swissquote Group Holding's earnings are forecast to grow 13.77% annually, with revenue expected to rise by 9.9% per year, outpacing the Swiss market's 4.5%. The Return on Equity is projected to reach a high of 22.8% in three years. Earnings grew by 38.3% over the past year and the stock trades at a significant discount of 32.2% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential for growth despite slower revenue increase compared to top-tier growth companies.

SWX:SQN Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

