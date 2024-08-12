Top 3 German Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The German market has shown resilience, with the DAX index posting modest gains despite global economic uncertainties and mixed signals from consumer demand. Amid this backdrop, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique investment opportunities, as these firms often benefit from strong internal commitment and alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 75.4% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 21.8% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 39.4% 54.1% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 105.4% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 78.3% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 20.5% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 99.1% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) 17.5% 116.8% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 30.4%

Click here to see the full list of 19 stocks from our Fast Growing German Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Verve Group SE operates a software platform for the automated buying and selling of digital advertising space in North America and Europe, with a market cap of €467.76 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments consist of €51.53 million from Demand Side Platforms (DSP) and €318.35 million from Supply Side Platforms (SSP).

Insider Ownership: 25.1%

Verve Group SE, benefiting from substantial insider buying over the past three months, is forecast to grow earnings by 20.62% annually and revenue by 12.4% per year, outpacing the German market. The company recently appointed Alex Stil as Chief Commercial Officer to drive demand-side business expansion following its acquisition of Jun Group. Despite a volatile share price and low future Return on Equity (13.2%), Verve's recent €65 million bond issue at favorable terms indicates a strong financial position and reduced financing costs.

Story continues

XTRA:M8G Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV operates an online pharmacy business across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market cap of €2.82 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include €1.74 billion from the DACH region and €391 million from International markets.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Redcare Pharmacy, with significant insider ownership, reported half-year sales of €1.12 billion and a reduced net loss of €12.07 million. Despite recent shareholder dilution and high share price volatility, the company is expected to become profitable within three years, with revenue growth forecasted at 17.1% per year—outpacing the German market's 5.3%. Trading at 64.8% below its estimated fair value, Redcare shows potential for substantial growth despite low future Return on Equity (13.4%).

XTRA:RDC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stratec SE, with a market cap of €483.81 million, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, the European Union, and internationally.

Operations: Stratec SE generates revenue through designing and manufacturing automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences across Germany, the European Union, and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Stratec SE, with significant insider ownership, reported Q2 2024 earnings of €68.21 million, up from €64.53 million a year ago, and net income of €3.48 million compared to €1.05 million previously. Despite trading at 61.5% below its estimated fair value and forecasted annual profit growth of 20.5%, the company's Return on Equity is expected to be low at 11.1% in three years, indicating potential but modest profitability improvements ahead.

XTRA:SBS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Taking Advantage

Embark on your investment journey to our 19 Fast Growing German Companies With High Insider Ownership selection here.

Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.

Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include XTRA:M8G XTRA:RDC and XTRA:SBS.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com