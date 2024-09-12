Top 3 Dividend Stocks To Watch On Euronext Paris

Amid renewed fears of global economic slowdown, France's CAC 40 Index has seen a notable decline, mirroring broader European market trends. Despite this volatility, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking stable income and potential long-term growth. In the current market environment, strong dividend stocks are typically characterized by robust financial health, consistent payout histories, and resilience in fluctuating economic conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 6.35% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 8.65% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.82% ★★★★★★ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.79% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.44% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 3.70% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 5.96% ★★★★★☆ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.54% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 8.00% ★★★★★☆ Infotel (ENXTPA:INF) 5.42% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aubay Société Anonyme offers application services across Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom with a market cap of €467.50 million.

Operations: Aubay Société Anonyme generates revenue from various segments including Administration (€31.40 million), Banking/Finance (€205.60 million), Commerce & Distribution (€12.20 million), Industry/Transportation (€29.60 million), Telecoms, Media & Gaming (€77.70 million), Services/Utilities/Health (€70.10 million), and Insurance and Social Protection (€107.50 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Aubay Société Anonyme's dividend payments are well covered by earnings (46.9% payout ratio) and free cash flows (39.5% cash payout ratio). Despite a history of volatility and unreliability in dividends over the past decade, recent increases show improvement. Trading at 47.7% below its estimated fair value, AUB offers good relative value compared to peers, though its 3.35% yield is lower than the top quartile of French dividend payers (5.64%).

ENXTPA:AUB Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Wendel is a private equity firm that focuses on equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-outs and acquisitions, with a market cap of €3.82 billion.

Operations: Wendel generates its revenue primarily from Bureau Veritas (€5.99 billion), Stahl (€935.20 million), CPI (€136 million), and ACAMS (€93.60 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Wendel's dividend yield of 4.44% is lower than the top 25% of French dividend payers but has been stable and growing over the past decade. However, current earnings do not cover the dividend, raising sustainability concerns despite a low cash payout ratio of 14.2%. Recent earnings showed significant growth in net income to EUR 388.2 million for H1 2024, though basic and diluted losses per share from continuing operations were reported.

ENXTPA:MF Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Oeneo SA operates in the wine industry worldwide and has a market cap of approximately €659.85 million.

Operations: Oeneo SA generates revenue from two main segments: Corking (€211.57 million) and Breeding (€94.17 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Oeneo's dividend yield is modest compared to the top 25% of French dividend payers, and its payments have been volatile over the past decade. Despite this, dividends are covered by both earnings (78.2% payout ratio) and cash flows (83.3% cash payout ratio). Recent earnings showed a decline with sales at €305.73 million and net income at €28.85 million for FY 2024, down from the previous year’s figures.

ENXTPA:SBT Dividend History as at Sep 2024

