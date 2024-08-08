Top 3 Dividend Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange To Enhance Your Portfolio

The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note recently, buoyed by positive global cues and easing fears of a U.S. recession, with the benchmark SMI posting significant gains. In such a favorable market environment, dividend stocks can be particularly attractive for investors looking to enhance their portfolios with stable income and potential for growth.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.29% ★★★★★★ Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX:CFT) 4.38% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.42% ★★★★★★ EFG International (SWX:EFGN) 4.75% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 5.53% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 4.99% ★★★★★☆ Holcim (SWX:HOLN) 3.68% ★★★★★☆ DKSH Holding (SWX:DKSH) 3.39% ★★★★★☆ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.63% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.69% ★★★★★☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank offers a range of banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Switzerland, with a market cap of CHF 1.84 billion.

Operations: Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank generates revenue primarily from its banking segment, amounting to CHF 466.77 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank offers a high and reliable dividend yield of 4.69%, placing it in the top 25% of Swiss dividend payers. The bank's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by a reasonable payout ratio of 56.7%. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, there is insufficient data to confirm if future dividends will be covered by earnings or cash flows. Recent earnings showed net income growth to CHF 67.06 million for H1 2024 from CHF 63.23 million last year, indicating consistent profitability.

SWX:BLKB Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Luzerner Kantonalbank AG offers a range of banking products and services in Switzerland and has a market cap of CHF3.26 billion.

Operations: Luzerner Kantonalbank AG generates revenue through various banking products and services in Switzerland.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Luzerner Kantonalbank's dividend payments have been reliable and stable over the past 10 years, with a current yield of 3.78%, which is lower than the top 25% of Swiss dividend payers. The bank has seen earnings growth of 20.2% in the past year, supporting its reasonably low payout ratio of 46.5%. However, there is insufficient data to determine if future dividends will be covered by earnings or cash flows.

SWX:LUKN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Phoenix Mecano AG, with a market cap of CHF432.64 million, manufactures and sells components for industrial customers worldwide through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Phoenix Mecano AG's revenue segments include Enclosure Systems (€231.16 million), Industrial Components (€223.58 million), and the Dewertokin Technology Group (€335.80 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.3%

Phoenix Mecano's dividend yield of 6.28% places it in the top 25% of Swiss dividend payers. However, its dividend track record has been volatile over the past decade, despite recent increases and a special dividend approved at CHF 12.00 per share, bringing the total gross payout to CHF 30.00 per share for May 2024. The company's dividends are covered by earnings (68.4%) and cash flows (58.1%), indicating sustainability despite past inconsistencies in payments.

SWX:PMN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

