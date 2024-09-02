Top 3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam In September 2024

As European inflation nears the central bank's target, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index has reached record highs, bolstering investor confidence. Amid this favorable economic backdrop, dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam present compelling opportunities for income-focused investors seeking stability and growth. In selecting strong dividend stocks, it's crucial to consider companies with a consistent track record of payouts and robust financial health, especially in a market environment where inflation trends support potential interest rate cuts.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.46% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.21% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.24% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.75% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.97% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.75% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.53% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. and its subsidiaries are involved in sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distributing conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry globally, with a market cap of €521.27 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V.'s revenue segments include Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.5%

Acomo's dividend yield of 6.53% is among the top 25% in the Dutch market, but its high payout ratio (95.7%) indicates dividends are not well covered by earnings, though they are covered by cash flows (51%). The company's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade and not reliably growing. Recent H1 2024 earnings showed stable sales (€668.2 million) but a decline in net income (€17.94 million) compared to last year, impacting dividend sustainability further.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ING Groep N.V. offers a range of banking products and services across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the rest of Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €52.11 billion.

Operations: ING Groep N.V.'s revenue segments include Retail Banking in the Netherlands (€4.97 billion), Belgium (€2.61 billion), and Germany (€2.97 billion), as well as Wholesale Banking (€6.69 billion) and the Corporate Line (€334 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

ING Groep's dividend yield of 6.75% is in the top 25% of Dutch payers, with a current payout ratio of 69.8%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings and forecast to be sustainable in three years (50.7%). However, the company has less than a decade-long track record with volatile payments. Recent Q2 2024 results showed a decline in net income (€1.78 billion) compared to last year (€2.16 billion), potentially impacting future payouts.

ENXTAM:INGA Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. offers lighting products, systems, and services globally with a market cap of approximately €2.81 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V. generates revenue from its Conventional segment, amounting to €519 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Signify's dividend yield of 6.97% is among the top 25% in the Dutch market, with a payout ratio of 80.4%, indicating coverage by earnings and cash flows (34.2%). Despite an unstable track record over eight years, recent Q2 results showed net income growth to €62 million from €41 million last year, suggesting potential for future stability. However, sales declined to €1.48 billion from €1.64 billion, highlighting ongoing challenges.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Summing It All Up

