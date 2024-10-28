Top 3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam

In This Article:
Amidst a backdrop of cautious optimism in Europe, where major stock indexes have seen declines due to expectations of slower monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve, investors are increasingly turning their attention to dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam as potential sources of steady income. In this environment, selecting stocks that offer robust dividend yields and demonstrate resilience during economic fluctuations can be an effective strategy for those seeking stability and consistent returns.
Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands
Name
Dividend Yield
Dividend Rating
Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM)
3.50%
★★★★☆☆
Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB)
3.33%
★★★★☆☆
ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN)
9.91%
★★★★☆☆
ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA)
7.05%
★★★★☆☆
Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO)
6.50%
★★★★☆☆
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Aalberts
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for the aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors with a market cap of €3.75 billion.
Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue through its Building Technology segment, which accounts for €1.74 billion, and its Industrial Technology segment, contributing €1.49 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Aalberts is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, offering potential upside. Despite a low dividend yield of 3.33%, the company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 41% and 60.4%, respectively. However, past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable, raising concerns about sustainability. Recent executive changes may impact future strategy but aim for a smooth transition with CFO Arno Monincx stepping down in April 2025.
Acomo
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distributing conventional and organic food ingredients and solutions for the food and beverage industry across various regions including the Netherlands, Europe, North America, and internationally with a market cap of €524.23 million.
Operations: Acomo N.V.'s revenue segments include Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).
Dividend Yield: 6.5%
Acomo's dividend yield of 6.5% ranks within the top 25% in the Dutch market, but its high payout ratio of 95.7% indicates dividends are not well-covered by earnings. Despite a reasonable cash payout ratio of 51%, suggesting coverage by cash flows, sustainability is questionable due to volatile and unreliable dividend payments over the past decade. The company's price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8x offers value compared to the broader Dutch market at 18x, though high debt levels pose financial risks.
Koninklijke Heijmans
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market cap of €681.38 million.
Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V.'s revenue segments include €871.03 million from Connecting, with a segment adjustment of €1.83 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.5%
Koninklijke Heijmans offers a dividend yield of 3.5%, lower than the top 25% in the Dutch market. Its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 30% and 20.7%, respectively, suggesting sustainability despite an unstable track record over the past decade. Trading significantly below its estimated fair value, Heijmans presents potential value for investors, though recent shareholder dilution may be a concern. Earnings grew by €65 million last year and are forecast to grow further at €12 million annually.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:AALB ENXTAM:ACOMO and ENXTAM:HEIJM.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com