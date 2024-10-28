Top 3 Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam

Amidst a backdrop of cautious optimism in Europe, where major stock indexes have seen declines due to expectations of slower monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve, investors are increasingly turning their attention to dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam as potential sources of steady income. In this environment, selecting stocks that offer robust dividend yields and demonstrate resilience during economic fluctuations can be an effective strategy for those seeking stability and consistent returns.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.50% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.33% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.91% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 7.05% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.50% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 5 stocks from our Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for the aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors with a market cap of €3.75 billion.

Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue through its Building Technology segment, which accounts for €1.74 billion, and its Industrial Technology segment, contributing €1.49 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Aalberts is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, offering potential upside. Despite a low dividend yield of 3.33%, the company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 41% and 60.4%, respectively. However, past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable, raising concerns about sustainability. Recent executive changes may impact future strategy but aim for a smooth transition with CFO Arno Monincx stepping down in April 2025.

ENXTAM:AALB Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distributing conventional and organic food ingredients and solutions for the food and beverage industry across various regions including the Netherlands, Europe, North America, and internationally with a market cap of €524.23 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V.'s revenue segments include Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).