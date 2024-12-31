Top 3 Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

As global markets navigate a mixed landscape of fluctuating consumer confidence and economic indicators, investors are seeking stability in the form of reliable income streams. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a compelling option for enhancing portfolios by providing regular income and potential for capital appreciation.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.02% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.31% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.61% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.42% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.83% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.68% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.82% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.08% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.82% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1943 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. offers banking services in the People’s Republic of China and has a market capitalization of CN¥406.14 billion.

Operations: Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its Commercial Bank segment, which accounts for CN¥146.16 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Industrial Bank offers a compelling dividend profile with a payout ratio of 30.5%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings and expected to remain so in three years at 29.7%. Despite being among the top 25% of dividend payers in China, its track record shows volatility over the past decade. Trading significantly below estimated fair value enhances its appeal, although recent earnings show slight declines, with net income at CNY 63 billion for nine months ending September 2024.

SHSE:601166 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co., Ltd. is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of knitted sportswear globally and has a market cap of CN¥3.94 billion.

Operations: Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co., Ltd. generates its revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and sale of knitted sportswear on a global scale.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group's dividend yield of 3.64% ranks it among the top 25% of Chinese dividend payers, yet its payments have been volatile and not consistently covered by free cash flows. While trading at a significant discount to fair value, recent earnings growth—net income rose to CNY 263.2 million for the nine months ending September 2024—offers some optimism despite past payout challenges and unreliable dividends over the last decade.