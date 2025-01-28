Top 3 Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

As global markets react to recent political developments and economic indicators, U.S. stocks are reaching record highs driven by optimism around trade policies and AI investments. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer a stable income stream, providing investors with potential resilience against market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.67%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.63%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.07%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.44%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.95%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
4.05%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.80%
|
★★★★★★
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Bank of Jiangsu
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd. offers a range of banking products and services in China, with a market cap of CN¥182.23 billion.
Operations: Bank of Jiangsu Co., Ltd. generates revenue from various banking products and services in China.
Dividend Yield: 6.2%
Bank of Jiangsu offers a compelling option for dividend investors, with dividends well-covered by earnings at a 47.8% payout ratio and forecasted to improve to 30.9% in three years. The bank's dividend yield of 6.17% is among the top in China's market, though it has been paying dividends for less than a decade. Recent earnings show net income growth to CNY 31.84 billion, supporting the sustainability of its dividend payments.
-
-
Sinoma International EngineeringLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd operates in engineering, equipment manufacturing and supply both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥25.26 billion.
Operations: Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd generates revenue primarily from its Heavy Construction segment, amounting to CN¥46.02 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Sinoma International Engineering Ltd. trades at a significant discount, 60% below its fair value estimate, and offers a dividend yield in the top 25% of the CN market. Despite past volatility and unreliability in dividend payments, dividends are well-covered by earnings (35.1% payout ratio) and cash flows (41.8%). Earnings growth of 10.9% last year supports future sustainability, although historical instability may concern some investors seeking consistent returns.
-
-
AIT
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: AIT Corporation operates as a comprehensive logistics company primarily in China and Southeast Asia, with a market cap of ¥39.61 billion.
Operations: AIT Corporation's revenue is primarily generated from its operations in Japan, contributing ¥45.75 billion, followed by China with ¥11.52 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.7%
AIT trades at a 48.7% discount to its estimated fair value and offers a dividend yield in the top 25% of the JP market. Despite past volatility and unreliability, dividends are covered by earnings (62.6% payout ratio) and cash flows (59.9%). Earnings growth of 17.9% annually over five years supports sustainability, but historical instability may concern investors seeking consistent returns. Recent guidance confirmed an unchanged year-end dividend of ¥40 per share.
-
-
