Top 3 ASX Dividend Stocks To Boost Your Portfolio

As the Australian market navigates a period of slight downturn, with the ASX200 down 0.4% and all sectors losing ground, investors are closely watching how economic factors like the Reserve Bank's decision to hold interest rates at 4.35% impact their portfolios. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential stability, making them an attractive option for those seeking to bolster their investments amidst broader market fluctuations.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Perenti (ASX:PRN)
|
6.93%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Nick Scali (ASX:NCK)
|
4.71%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)
|
8.34%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Collins Foods (ASX:CKF)
|
3.37%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID)
|
4.30%
|
★★★★★☆
|
MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF)
|
3.56%
|
★★★★★☆
|
National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR)
|
4.40%
|
★★★★★☆
|
GrainCorp (ASX:GNC)
|
6.09%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)
|
4.24%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Grange Resources (ASX:GRR)
|
8.33%
|
★★★★☆☆
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Commonwealth Bank of Australia offers financial services across Australia, New Zealand, and internationally with a market cap of A$241.38 billion.
Operations: Commonwealth Bank of Australia's revenue segments include Retail Banking Services (Incl. Bankwest) at A$12.47 billion, Business Banking at A$8.14 billion, New Zealand operations at A$2.86 billion, and Institutional Banking and Markets contributing A$2.51 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with a current payout ratio of 82.1% indicating coverage by earnings. Despite this, its dividend yield is relatively low at 3.22% compared to top Australian payers. Recent executive changes and significant fixed-income offerings indicate strategic shifts, while insider selling raises some concerns about internal confidence in future performance stability.
-
Dive into the specifics of Commonwealth Bank of Australia here with our thorough dividend report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Commonwealth Bank of Australia implies its share price may be too high.
Fiducian Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Fiducian Group Ltd, with a market cap of A$288.02 million, operates in Australia through its subsidiaries to provide financial services.
Operations: Fiducian Group Ltd generates revenue through its diverse financial services operations in Australia, with contributions from Funds Management (A$22.08 million), Corporate Services (A$15.06 million), Financial Planning (A$27.69 million), and Platform Administration (A$15.97 million).
Dividend Yield: 4.3%
Fiducian Group's dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 82.3% and a cash payout ratio of 63.8%. The company reported net income growth to A$15.04 million for the year ending June 2024, supporting its stable dividend history over the past decade. Although its dividend yield of 4.3% is below Australia's top payers, Fiducian has consistently increased dividends over ten years, enhancing its appeal to income-focused investors.
-
Delve into the full analysis dividend report here for a deeper understanding of Fiducian Group.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Fiducian Group's current price could be quite moderate.
Premier Investments
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Premier Investments Limited operates specialty retail fashion chains across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe with a market cap of A$5.27 billion.
Operations: Premier Investments Limited generates revenue from its retail segment, amounting to A$1.61 billion, and its investment segment, contributing A$208.53 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Premier Investments' dividend yield of 4.24% is modest compared to Australia's top payers, but its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 82.2% and 59.1%, respectively. The company has maintained a stable and growing dividend over the past decade, recently announcing a A$0.70 per share dividend for the six months ending July 2024. Despite a slight decline in annual revenue to A$1.62 billion, dividends remain reliable amidst strategic M&A discussions with Myer Holdings Limited.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Premier Investments' dividend report.
-
The analysis detailed in our Premier Investments valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
