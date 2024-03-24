In this article, we will look at the top 10 tropical countries for teaching English abroad. We have also discussed the challenges of hiring for non native English teachers abroad. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the Top 5 Tropical Countries for Teaching English Abroad.

The English Language Teaching (ELT) market is experiencing high growth both online and in traditional classroom settings worldwide. As the number of opportunities increases, so does the competition for desirable positions. To navigate this dynamic job market effectively, individuals must conduct thorough research and identify their niche within the field. Understanding industry trends and emerging niches is crucial for standing out and securing rewarding employment opportunities.

When evaluating potential teaching niches, it's essential to consider whether you prefer teaching online or in person. The digital English language learning market is experiencing steady growth, with certain niches expanding more rapidly than others. For example, the global digital English language learning market is projected to grow by nearly 22% from 2021 to 2027.

Teaching abroad remains a popular option for those seeking a change of scenery. Opportunities exist in various countries, with steady growth in job availability. Language schools and companies typically offer contracts ranging from one to five years, providing a unique cultural immersion experience for teachers. Moreover, the teach-abroad programs like BFITS and RVF connect English teachers with schools worldwide. These programs facilitate the application process, provide support with legal documentation, and offer opportunities to work in diverse educational settings. To read more about English teachers, see the Highest Paying Countries for ESL Teachers.

For those interested in teaching English online, there are three main paths to consider: freelancing with online language companies, tutoring through marketplaces, or becoming a fully independent teacherpreneur. Each path has its pros and cons, requiring different levels of autonomy and business acumen.

Specializing in niche areas such as test prep, business English, one-on-one tutoring, or designing custom courses can enhance job prospects and earning potential. For example, the salary for English teachers in certain countries can range from $986 to $1,125 per month, depending on the specific teaching position and location. However, despite the growth of the English teaching market, there are challenges with either retaining or hiring English teacher abroad.

For example, a recent study conducted by Monash University sheds light on the challenges faced by non-native English-speaking teachers (NNESTs) in Australia's TESOL sector. The research emphasizes the importance of valuing the diversity and intercultural learning that NNESTs bring to education. Despite being qualified and experienced, NNESTs encounter major obstacles in securing employment, with more than half of those surveyed enduring months or even years of job hunting. Even after completing their Initial Teacher Education in Australia, many NNESTs struggled to find positions, leading some to shift sectors due to unemployment.

The study revealed a disparity between qualifications and employment outcomes for NNESTs, highlighting systemic issues such as accent discrimination and narrow perceptions of linguistic proficiency. Many NNESTs reported feeling self-conscious about their non-native status, perpetuated by the prevailing discourse of native speakerism.

Moreover, in England, the education sector is facing a deepening crisis in teacher recruitment, with schools struggling to fill vacancies, especially in critical subjects like maths, science, and now even English. The situation has reached unprecedented levels, with over 900 schools advertising for English teaching positions for immediate or September start. Last year alone, nearly 40,000 teachers left the profession, exacerbating the shortage.

The lack of qualified English teachers not only affects educational standards but also widens the gap in opportunities, hitting disadvantaged students the hardest. With rising student numbers and declining teacher recruitment, class sizes are set to increase, risking the quality of education. The crisis extends beyond recruitment, with existing teachers facing low pay, overwork, and pressure from inspections, leading to dissatisfaction and burnout. Government initiatives, such as bursaries and recruitment drives, have failed to address the root causes of the crisis. Without meaningful intervention to improve working conditions and incentivize teaching careers, the situation is likely to worsen.

Speaking of English, it is worth highlighting that learning a new language encompasses various approaches, with technology playing a pivotal role. Utilizing applications such as Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL), an American educational technology company, provides a convenient and engaging avenue for language learning. Offering courses in over 40 languages, including lesser-known ones like Welsh and Swahili, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) caters to diverse learning preferences. While its freemium model grants access to basic features, premium services offer ad-free experiences and supplementary functionalities.

With a monthly user base exceeding 83 million and daily engagement from 24.2 million learners, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) has eclipsed traditional educational platforms in popularity. Employing gamification strategies reminiscent of mobile gaming, each lesson is meticulously designed to maximize efficacy, sustaining user interest through rewards and challenges.

Significantly, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL)'s English proficiency certification exam is now recognized by thousands of universities globally, thus democratizing educational access by reducing costs and eliminating geographical barriers.

Alternatively, Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) holds significant prominence in language teaching materials and services, including resources for learning English. The company has recently introduced bookings for its new English proficiency test, PTE Core, tailored specifically for Canadian economic migration visa requirements. Endorsed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), PTE Core evaluates speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills in a two-hour, computer-based format.

It is noteworthy that Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) and Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) have collaborated to enhance foreign language education for college and university students. Leveraging Duolingo's gamified platform for interactive language instruction, this partnership enables students to access personalized learning tools aligned with Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO)'s curriculum. These courses, available across iOS, Android, and web platforms, aim to bolster students' language proficiency beyond the confines of traditional classrooms.

Top 10 Tropical Countries for Teaching English Abroad

Zvonimir Atletic/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To list the top tropical countries for teaching English abroad, we identified 17 tropical countries with the highest demand for English teachers, either for citizens or immigrants. Once identified, we obtained the average salaries of ESL teachers in these countries from Worldsalaries. Out of those 17, the 10 with the highest average salaries have been selected and ranked in an ascending order.

10. Cambodia

Average Salary: $10,200

In Cambodia, a TEFL certificate is necessary to teach English. While 4-year degree is not mandatory, it is highly recommended. Despite not mandating a four-year degree or native proficiency, Cambodia's English teaching market is rapidly expanding, making it one of the top tropical countries for teaching English abroad in Asia. However, employers often favor candidates with these qualifications. All teachers must obtain TEFL certification to work in Cambodia, contributing to the country’s emergence as a prominent country for teaching English abroad.

9. Thailand

Average Salary: $12,000

To teach English in Thailand, you need a TEFL certificate, a bachelor's degree, and native English proficiency. The salary ranges from $850 to $3,000 monthly. Detailed requirements for pursuing this path will include holding a TEFL certification along with a bachelor's degree, being a native English speaker or fluent at a native level, holding a valid passport and non-immigrant B visa, passing a clean criminal background check, and considering factors like age, prior teaching experience, and health. Thailand's attraction lies in its climate, low cost of living, and proximity to other Asian countries.

Thailand is also one of the Best Countries That Need English Teachers.

8. Malaysia

Average Salary: $12,080

With its requirement of a TEFL certification and a bachelor's degree, Malaysia offers opportunities for both experienced teachers and those seeking their first teaching position. While some schools may prefer candidates with a master's degree, the demand for native English speakers with a bachelor's and TEFL certification ensures a steady stream of job openings.

Moreover, Malaysia's multicultural society provides a rich cultural experience for teachers. From exploring the historic streets of Kuala Lumpur to indulging in diverse cuisines, teachers have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant and dynamic environment. Additionally, the competitive salary range of $1,200 to $2,300 USD per month, coupled with relatively low living costs, allows teachers to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle while still having the means to save and explore the country during their free time.

Given the high quality of life in Malaysia with high salaries, it can be considered on the best countries for teachers to emigrate to.

7. Maldives

Average Salary: $12,155

Owing to Maldives’s breathtaking natural beauty, serene island lifestyle, and high demand for English language skills in its tourism industry, it is one of the best places to teach English abroad.

Moreover, with its small class sizes and motivated students, teaching here offers a unique and rewarding experience. Additionally, the country's commitment to education and its emphasis on English as a medium of instruction make it conducive for language educators.

6. Panama

Average Salary: $13,200

Teaching English in Panama offers a high paying opportunity with an average monthly salary of $900-$1,300 USD. While a TEFL certificate is necessary, a degree isn't mandatory, making it accessible. Job prospects peak in February-March and July-August, with teachers typically working 20-25 hours weekly, leaving ample time for exploration. The low cost of living coupled with a solid wage ensures a comfortable lifestyle. Moreover, the absence of heavy tourism allows for an authentic cultural experience.

With an annual average salary of $13,200, Panama is one of the best country for teachers’ salary, especially for teaching English.

