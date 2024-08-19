The top 10 holdings of the Mormon church's $55 billion stock portfolio include a new AI stock
The investment arm of the Mormon church revealed its stock holdings in a 13F filing last week.
The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth $55 billion.
A top AI stock is a new addition to its top holdings.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an investment portfolio of over $100 billion that includes $55 billion invested in publicly traded stocks.
The portfolio is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its ties to the church were largely unknown until just a few years ago.
The portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former Ensign Peak employee filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.
In a "60 Minutes" special last year, the whistleblower said the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.
The church, widely known as the Mormon church, reports its stock holdings every quarter, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of June 30.
During the quarter, the fund added to its mega-cap technology stocks and bought more shares of Broadcom, which is the latest AI stock to enter its top 10 holdings.
These are the church's top 10 stock holdings at the end of the second quarter, as well as the changes in each position.
10. JPMorgan
Ticker: JPM
Market Value: $752.7 million
Change in Shares: -131,104 (-3%)
9. Eli Lilly
Ticker: LLY
Market Value: $807.5 million
Change in Shares: -35,339 (-4%)
8. Broadcom
Ticker: AVGO
Market Value: $842.2 million
Change in Shares: +841,960 (+19%)
7. UnitedHealth Group
Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $858.3 million
Change in Shares: +45,481 (+3%)
6. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
Market Value: $1.63 billion
Change in Shares: -112,945 (-3%)
5. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $1.83 billion
Change in Shares: -235,110 (-2%)
4. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $2.23 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -315,797 (-4%) and -377,083 (-10%)
3. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $3.06 billion
Change in Shares: -778,210 (-5%)
2. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $3.30 billion
Change in Shares: -457,121 (-2%)
1. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $3.41 billion
Change in Shares: -404,472 (-5%)
