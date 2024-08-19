The top 10 holdings of the Mormon church's $55 billion stock portfolio include a new AI stock

Getty Images

The investment arm of the Mormon church revealed its stock holdings in a 13F filing last week.

The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth $55 billion.

A top AI stock is a new addition to its top holdings.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an investment portfolio of over $100 billion that includes $55 billion invested in publicly traded stocks.

The portfolio is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its ties to the church were largely unknown until just a few years ago.

The portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former Ensign Peak employee filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.

In a "60 Minutes" special last year, the whistleblower said the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.

The church, widely known as the Mormon church, reports its stock holdings every quarter, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of June 30.

During the quarter, the fund added to its mega-cap technology stocks and bought more shares of Broadcom, which is the latest AI stock to enter its top 10 holdings.

These are the church's top 10 stock holdings at the end of the second quarter, as well as the changes in each position.

10. JPMorgan

Leonardo Munoz/Getty Images

Ticker: JPM

Market Value: $752.7 million

Change in Shares: -131,104 (-3%)

9. Eli Lilly

FILE PHOTO: Lilly logo on a wall of Lilly France, part of Eli Lilly and Co, in Fegersheim, France Reuters

Ticker: LLY

Market Value: $807.5 million

Change in Shares: -35,339 (-4%)

8. Broadcom

Reuters

Ticker: AVGO

Market Value: $842.2 million

Change in Shares: +841,960 (+19%)

7. UnitedHealth Group

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: UNH

Market Value: $858.3 million

Change in Shares: +45,481 (+3%)

6. Meta Platforms

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ticker: META

Market Value: $1.63 billion

Change in Shares: -112,945 (-3%)

5. Amazon

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy REUTERS/Mike Blake; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Ticker: AMZN

Market Value: $1.83 billion

Change in Shares: -235,110 (-2%)

4. Alphabet

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG

Market Value: $2.23 billion

Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -315,797 (-4%) and -377,083 (-10%)

Story continues

3. Apple

Apple iPhone. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ticker: AAPL

Market Value: $3.06 billion

Change in Shares: -778,210 (-5%)

2. Nvidia

SOPA Images

Ticker: NVDA

Market Value: $3.30 billion

Change in Shares: -457,121 (-2%)

1. Microsoft

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT

Market Value: $3.41 billion

Change in Shares: -404,472 (-5%)

Read the original article on Business Insider