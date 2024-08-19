Advertisement
The top 10 holdings of the Mormon church's $55 billion stock portfolio include a new AI stock

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Mormon Church
Getty Images

  • The investment arm of the Mormon church revealed its stock holdings in a 13F filing last week.

  • The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth $55 billion.

  • A top AI stock is a new addition to its top holdings.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an investment portfolio of over $100 billion that includes $55 billion invested in publicly traded stocks.

The portfolio is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its ties to the church were largely unknown until just a few years ago.

The portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former Ensign Peak employee filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.

In a "60 Minutes" special last year, the whistleblower said the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.

The church, widely known as the Mormon church, reports its stock holdings every quarter, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of June 30.

During the quarter, the fund added to its mega-cap technology stocks and bought more shares of Broadcom, which is the latest AI stock to enter its top 10 holdings.

These are the church's top 10 stock holdings at the end of the second quarter, as well as the changes in each position.

10. JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Leonardo Munoz/Getty Images

Ticker: JPM
Market Value: $752.7 million
Change in Shares: -131,104 (-3%)

9. Eli Lilly

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly on a wall of Lilly France, part of Eli Lilly and Co, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
FILE PHOTO: Lilly logo on a wall of Lilly France, part of Eli Lilly and Co, in Fegersheim, FranceReuters

Ticker: LLY
Market Value: $807.5 million
Change in Shares: -35,339 (-4%)

8. Broadcom

Broadcom
Reuters

Ticker: AVGO
Market Value: $842.2 million
Change in Shares: +841,960 (+19%)

7. UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group logo
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $858.3 million
Change in Shares: +45,481 (+3%)

6. Meta Platforms

Meta sign
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ticker: META
Market Value: $1.63 billion
Change in Shares: -112,945 (-3%)

5. Amazon

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy
Amazon CEO Andy JassyREUTERS/Mike Blake; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $1.83 billion
Change in Shares: -235,110 (-2%)

4. Alphabet

Google apps such as Gmail, Drive, Play Store, Maps, and Chrome are displayed on a smartphone with the Alphabet and Google logos visible in the background.
Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $2.23 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -315,797 (-4%) and -377,083 (-10%)

3. Apple

One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone 7 in September 2016.
Apple iPhone.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $3.06 billion
Change in Shares: -778,210 (-5%)

2. Nvidia

Nvidia logo with a shadow of a person on a laptop in front of it
SOPA Images

Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $3.30 billion
Change in Shares: -457,121 (-2%)

1. Microsoft

Microsoft store
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $3.41 billion
Change in Shares: -404,472 (-5%)

Read the original article on Business Insider