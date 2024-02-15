These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $51 billion stock portfolio
The investment arm of the Mormon Church revealed some of its holdings in a 13F filing on Wednesday.
The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth more than $50 billion.
These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's stock portfolio as of December 31.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' has an investment portfolio of over $100 billion that includes $51 billion invested in publicly traded stocks.
The portfolio is registered with the SEC under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was largely unknown until recently.
The portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former Ensign Peak employee filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.
In a "60 Minutes" special last year, the whistleblower said that the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.
The church reports its stock holdings on a quarterly basis, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of December 31. During the quarter, the fund trimmed its concentration in mega-cap technology stocks.
These are the Mormon Church's top 10 stock holdings at the end of the fourth quarter, as well as the changes in each position.
10. Tesla
Ticker: TSLA
Market Value: $655.6 million
Change in Shares: -48,707 (-2%)
9. JPMorgan
Ticker: JPM
Market Value: $694.8 million
Change in Shares: -117,017 (-2%)
8. Mastercard
Ticker: MA
Market Value: $790.8 million
Change in Shares: -112,349 (-6%)
7. UnitedHealth Group
Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $888.0 million
Change in Shares: -343,936 (-17%)
6. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
Market Value: $1.14 billion
Change in Shares: -142,543 (-4%)
5. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $1.31 billion
Change in Shares: -154,150 (-6%)
4. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $1.40 billion
Change in Shares: -320,730 (-3%)
3. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $1.75 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -1,489,773 and +668,720, respectively
2. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $2.87 billion
Change in Shares: -721,465 (-5%)
1. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $2.96 billion
Change in Shares: -57,034 (-1%)
