These are the top 10 holdings of Bill Gates' $42 billion stock portfolio

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has $42 billion in assets under management.

The portfolio is unique in that it owns concentrated positions in less heard of companies.

These are the top 10 stocks held by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust as of December 31.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has a $42 billion stock portfolio in what is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

The trust's most recent 13F filing made with the SEC revealed its top investments, which are somewhat unique in that they're not your typical mega-cap tech companies.

Instead, the trust owns concentrated stock positions in less heard of companies, like Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is a Mexican bottler of popular soft drinks.

There is also an environmental theme that can be found within the portfolio, with top holdings including Ecolab, Waste Management, and John Deere.

These are the top 10 stocks held at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at the end of the fourth quarter.

10. FedEx

The FedEx flight used by Teri Eidson and Nicole McCallister on their record breaking journey. FedEx

Ticker: FDX

Market Value: $388.1 million

Change in Shares: No change

9. Walmart

A customer in the parking lot of a Walmart store AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Ticker: WMT

Market Value: $477.7 million

Change in Shares: No change

8. Coca-Cola FEMSA

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: FMX

Market Value: $588.2 million

Change in Shares: No change

7. Ecolab

EcoLab

Ticker: UNH

Market Value: $1.03 billion

Change in Shares: No change

6. Deere

John Deere tractors for sale at a dealer in Longmont, Colorado Rick Wilking/Reuters

Ticker: DE

Market Value: $1.42 billion

Change in Shares: -360,315 (-9%)

5. Caterpillar

Caterpillar Seth Perlman/ AP Photo

Ticker: CAT

Market Value: $2.17 billion

Change in Shares: No change

4. Waste Management

Apprentice garbage man Corey Lever collects trash outside a school in Oakland, Calif. AP/Eric Risberg

Ticker: WM

Market Value: $6.31 billion

Change in Shares: No change

3. Canadian National Railway

A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal Thomson Reuters

Ticker: CNI

Market Value: $6.89 billion

Change in Shares: No change

2. Berkshire Hathaway

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ticker: BRK-B

Market Value: $7.10 billion

Change in Shares: -2,613,252 (-12%)

1. Microsoft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT

Market Value: $14.37 billion

Change in Shares: -1,075,301 (-3%)

