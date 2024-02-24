Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,413.15
    +95.07 (+0.45%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,088.80
    +1.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • DOW

    39,131.53
    +62.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7405
    -0.0014 (-0.19%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.57
    -2.04 (-2.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    68,273.84
    -967.69 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,045.80
    +15.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,016.69
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0670 (-1.55%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,996.82
    -44.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.75
    -0.79 (-5.43%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6840
    -0.0012 (-0.18%)
     

These are the top 10 holdings of Bill Gates' $42 billion stock portfolio

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Bill Gates
Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

  • The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has $42 billion in assets under management.

  • The portfolio is unique in that it owns concentrated positions in less heard of companies.

  • These are the top 10 stocks held by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust as of December 31.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has a $42 billion stock portfolio in what is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

The trust's most recent 13F filing made with the SEC revealed its top investments, which are somewhat unique in that they're not your typical mega-cap tech companies.

Instead, the trust owns concentrated stock positions in less heard of companies, like Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is a Mexican bottler of popular soft drinks.

There is also an environmental theme that can be found within the portfolio, with top holdings including Ecolab, Waste Management, and John Deere.

These are the top 10 stocks held at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at the end of the fourth quarter.

10. FedEx

FedEx plane
The FedEx flight used by Teri Eidson and Nicole McCallister on their record breaking journey.FedEx

Ticker: FDX
Market Value: $388.1 million
Change in Shares: No change

9. Walmart

A customer loading shopping into the back of a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store
A customer in the parking lot of a Walmart storeAP Photo/Julio Cortez

Ticker: WMT
Market Value: $477.7  million
Change in Shares: No change

8. Coca-Cola FEMSA

Bottles of Coca-Cola
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: FMX
Market Value: $588.2 million
Change in Shares: No change

7. Ecolab

Blue EcoLab logo
EcoLab

Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $1.03 billion
Change in Shares: No change

6. Deere

line of green john deere tractors in a dirt lot with snow capped mountains in the background
John Deere tractors for sale at a dealer in Longmont, ColoradoRick Wilking/Reuters

Ticker: DE
Market Value: $1.42 billion 
Change in Shares: -360,315 (-9%)

5. Caterpillar

n this April 20, 2007 file photo, a Caterpillar grader is trucked out of the plant in Decatur, Ill. Caterpillar Inc. said Friday, April 5, 2013, it plans to lay off more than 460 employees this June at its Decatur plant as part of an ongoing series of production cuts. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman,. File)
CaterpillarSeth Perlman/ AP Photo

Ticker: CAT
Market Value: $2.17 billion
Change in Shares: No change

4. Waste Management

Waste Management
Apprentice garbage man Corey Lever collects trash outside a school in Oakland, Calif.AP/Eric Risberg

Ticker: WM
Market Value: $6.31 billion
Change in Shares: No change

3. Canadian National Railway

A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in MontrealThomson Reuters

Ticker: CNI
Market Value: $6.89 billion
Change in Shares: No change

2. Berkshire Hathaway

bill gates warren buffett
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ticker: BRK-B
Market Value: $7.10 billion
Change in Shares: -2,613,252 (-12%)

1. Microsoft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $14.37 billion
Change in Shares: -1,075,301 (-3%)

Read the original article on Business Insider