These are the top 10 holdings of Bill Gates' $42 billion stock portfolio
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has $42 billion in assets under management.
The portfolio is unique in that it owns concentrated positions in less heard of companies.
These are the top 10 stocks held by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust as of December 31.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has a $42 billion stock portfolio in what is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.
The trust's most recent 13F filing made with the SEC revealed its top investments, which are somewhat unique in that they're not your typical mega-cap tech companies.
Instead, the trust owns concentrated stock positions in less heard of companies, like Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is a Mexican bottler of popular soft drinks.
There is also an environmental theme that can be found within the portfolio, with top holdings including Ecolab, Waste Management, and John Deere.
These are the top 10 stocks held at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at the end of the fourth quarter.
10. FedEx
Ticker: FDX
Market Value: $388.1 million
Change in Shares: No change
9. Walmart
Ticker: WMT
Market Value: $477.7 million
Change in Shares: No change
8. Coca-Cola FEMSA
Ticker: FMX
Market Value: $588.2 million
Change in Shares: No change
7. Ecolab
Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $1.03 billion
Change in Shares: No change
6. Deere
Ticker: DE
Market Value: $1.42 billion
Change in Shares: -360,315 (-9%)
5. Caterpillar
Ticker: CAT
Market Value: $2.17 billion
Change in Shares: No change
4. Waste Management
Ticker: WM
Market Value: $6.31 billion
Change in Shares: No change
3. Canadian National Railway
Ticker: CNI
Market Value: $6.89 billion
Change in Shares: No change
2. Berkshire Hathaway
Ticker: BRK-B
Market Value: $7.10 billion
Change in Shares: -2,613,252 (-12%)
1. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $14.37 billion
Change in Shares: -1,075,301 (-3%)
Read the original article on Business Insider